The decathlon team of Alice High School competed on Dec. 8 placing overall in first place among 24 teams at the Bandera Meet.

Nicole Cuadra received 514 in math, third place, 700 in economics, second place, 820 in art, second place, 640 in music, 3rd place, and 865 in speech, 3rd place, for the honors division.

Carlos Chavarria received 1,000 in interview, first place, 700 in science, first place, 680 in literature, first place, 500 in social science, first place, 520 in economics, first place, 580 in art, first place, and 480 in music, first place in the varsity division.

Trent Rodriguez earned 520 in economics, second place, 520 in art, third place, and 580 in science, third place in scholastic division.

Madison Timmons received 720 in science, third place, in the honors division.

Justin Pastrano earned 580 in economics, third place, 660 in literature, third place, in the honors division.

The region meet will be held at Texas A & M University at Corpus Christi on Feb. 8 and 9, 2019.