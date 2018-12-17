ORANGE GROVE - Two young children were left orphaned after their father killed their mother on Friday and then took his own life Saturday.

According to the Jim Wells County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, they learned that Melissa Arredondo, 28, had planned to do some Christmas shopping for her 8-year-old daughter and her 4-year-old son the day she was murdered.

Arredondo’s body was found by a passing motorist on County Road 353 just east of Orange Grove Friday morning. Her estranged husband, 33-year-old Sosten Ray Contreras, was wanted for the murder. Contreras was found at a home on the 700 block of West Second Street Saturday with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The community suffered a tragic loss of a young mother, said Constable Robert Vasquez's Facebook page.

The community has already been asking how they can make this Christmas better for Arredondo's children. The Constable's Office is asking for toy donations for the children. Anyone who is willing to help is asked to leave toy donations at the Constable's Office located at 107 Armstrong Drive in Orange Grove beginning on Monday, Dec. 17, till the end of the week, between the hours of 8 a.m. And 5 p.m.

Christmas gifts will be delivered to the children on Christmas Eve.

For more information on how to help Arredondo's children, call the Constable's Office at 361-384-2486.