For eight years the Calaveras 13 MC have collected and distributed toys to children in Alice. On Dec. 15 and 16th, the Calaveras accepted new toys at Walmart. On Dec. 16, the motorcycle club was escorted by the Alice Fire Department, in a biker parade, to the Alice City Hall where children of all ages received a gift. Gifts include games, bikes and toys. Toys were also donated to the West Side Youth Center.