A man wanted by investigators in connection with the death of a 28-year-old Orange Grove woman was killed by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday morning, deputies said.



Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno said 33-year-old Sosten Ray Contreras of Orange Grove died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound Saturday morning at a house in the 700 block of West Second Street in Alice. Police and sheriff’s department investigators found Contreras in the shower of the home after they were called about the incident.



Contreras’ next of kin were told of his death at noon Saturday.



According to a Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Department press release, Contreras was being sought by deputies on a capital murder warrant for the death of Melissa Arredondo Friday morning. Bueno said Contreras was the father of Arredondo’s children, but the two were estranged.



Arredondo’s body was found by a passing motorist on County Road 353 just east of Orange Grove Friday morning. Her vehicle was later found nearby. Deputies said the vehicle was found locked with her personal belongings inside. Investigators said her family told them Arredondo’s plan was to go out Christmas shopping for her children Friday morning. Bueno said at some point Friday morning, Contreras met up with Arredondo.



Bueno said investigators believe Arredondo was killed inside Contreras’ vehicle. Her body was later left at the scene on County Road 353.



After a preliminary investigation, deputies began to focus on Contreras. His vehicle was later found at a residential area north of Ben Bolt Friday evening by deputies and Texas Rangers. Bueno said blood was found inside the vehicle. Investigators said Contreras had apparently gone to the residence and showered after killing Arredondo. Bueno said the suspect’s clothing and other evidence was found in the shower. A capital murder warrant was issued for his arrest at the time.



Bueno said Arredondo’s death stemmed from ongoing domestic violence.



“Jealousy and family violence…” Bueno said. “It had been going on for some time, and this is exactly why we emphasize that if you’re the victim of family violence, you need to get help.”