While change is inevitable, so is the resistance that is sure to follow. Since most change seems like it is for the worse, this stands to reason.

At the same time, outside of a winning lottery ticket, even positive developments can prove just as tough a sell! And that’s why persuasion was invented.

Among all the techniques you are being bombarded with, "argument by analogy" is one of the most effective due to the way our brains are wired. In case you haven’t heard of it, this approach makes the point that because two things are similar, what is true for one must also be true for the other.

While I have used a variety of ways to convince those who might be sitting on the fence, I have never actually relied on this most persuasive of methods – until now! If you have remained on the savvy sidelines, I am confident that a few analogies will help get you in the game:

• The situation: According to the U.S. Census, a typical Lubbock household has an income of $44,397 year. Considering that savvy shopping carries potential savings of 50% and an average family spends 14% of its budget on food, it is possible to free up almost $300 per month from the grocery bill. While your mileage may vary and this amount might sound anything but life changing, consider the following situations that are like squandering $300 per month:

– Fuel: If there was a service station selling fuel for 80 cents/gallon, wouldn’t you go there? With gasoline now selling for about $1.60/gallon, you would be crazy to fill your car anywhere else. Like the pump example, savvy shopping can save 50% as well. However, with the typical household spending three times as much on groceries, an argument could be made that savvy shopping makes three times as much sense!

– Fuel leak: If buying gas at a 80 cents/gallon discount isn’t convincing enough, what if you had a very small leak in your fuel line that lost you about 50 gallons per month? Wouldn’t you fix it? When you pass on savvy shopping, you are doing the equivalent, only three times worse. Factoring the numbers, the average household uses roughly 100 gallons a month and a loss of 50 gallons represents a situation where a driver is spending twice as much as he should. When you forgo savvy shopping tools, you are also spending twice as much as you could. And like the previous example, insult to injury is added when you consider that three times more is spent on food than on fuel.

– Open door: When it’s hot or cold outside, do you leave the door to your house wide open 24/7? Although the amount of energy loss will vary depending on the home, practically no one would intentionally leave a door ajar all the time. By the same token, I can virtually guarantee that bypassing savvy shopping loses even more money. With average heating and/or cooling bills being under $200, the amount you lose when you don’t shop savvy equals 150% of your utility consumption!

– Running water: Consider a scenario where you knowingly leave one bathroom faucet on for 24 hours a day every day of the year. For commonly available bathroom faucets, you would squander almost 45,000 gallons per month. While no one in their right mind would do this, you would be losing only slightly more money than you would when you fail to take advantage of sale prices. Seriously!

– Car: Anyone in the market for a car knows that the game is to get the best price. For example, if one dealer were offering a model for $20,000 and another was selling the exact same type for $37,000, it’s wouldn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out where to buy. However, a person who pays the regular price at the supermarket is doing the equivalent of buying the more expensive car. With the $37,000 representing a car payment that goes up by $300 per month, this is the same amount of money you can save by taking advantage of sales and matching them up with coupons and rewards. And with the A-J’s tools, it’s so easy!

– Home: Similar to the car buying example, failing to save at the store is analogous to paying an interest rate of 7% on your home loan when 4.5% is available. With the median Lubbock house price of $196,000, going from 4.5% to 7% interest would raise your house payment by around $300. And, all other things being equal, who would pick a higher interest rate when a lower one is available?

To be honest, even I was surprised by the magnitude of these examples. However, putting a pencil to this issue really illustrates how much of a no-brainer savvy shopping can be. Hopefully, the above analogies have given you food for thought and will inspire you to forge a new path.

A journey begins with a single step. Why not take one now?

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.