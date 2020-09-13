In the Old Testament story, Job’s friend tells him, "Man is born to trouble, as surely as sparks fly upward." As surely as the wind blows in Amarillo. As surely as the Cowboys lose to the Eagles in December with the playoffs on the line. All men and women are born to trouble. Jesus affirms this when he says, "In this world you will have trouble."

Our problem is that we want to cover up our pain. We want to hide our sufferings. The trouble we get into or that comes to us uninvited is embarrassing to us. We want to shut it down or lock it up in a closet somewhere so nobody will see it. But pain and suffering are the reality. We can’t deny it as an illusion to be managed.

More than ever, human suffering is in our face. If we were ever tempted to ignore it, we certainly can’t now. The virus pandemic, the racial injustice, and the economic disasters won’t let us. The sickness and death, the disparity and violence, the poverty and loss --- it’s all real. And we don’t avoid it in fear; we face it in faith. And with hope.

"I wait for the Lord, my soul waits, and in his Word I put my hope. My soul waits for the Lord more than watchmen wait for the morning." ~ Psalm 130:5-6

This is us in our suffering. This is you: The watchman. And the watchman. Just. Watches. He watches and he waits for the dawn.

But we balk at this idea. Hang on a second, I need to be doing something! Surely there’s something I can do!

Yes, there is. You can wait.

The great American poet Tom Petty said, "The waiting is the hardest part." He’s right.

Can you be a watchman? Can you put your hope in the Lord’s Word and just wait for the morning?

A watchman is an important person, but he doesn’t do a whole lot. The earth turns and rotates, day turns into night, and the sun continues to put our light and heat the watchman can’t see or feel in the dark. Then the darkness turns into the day and the watchman doesn’t have anything to do with it. He doesn’t control it, he doesn’t influence it. He doesn’t speed it up or slow it down. He just watches and waits. He knows the morning is coming. There’s no doubt in his mind, he knows the sun is coming up. So he waits.

Eugene Peterson illustrates it by bringing to mind the night watchman of a large downtown office building. What does that guy do? Keep an eye on the door, check the cameras, be nice to the cleaning crew, but mainly that man is just waiting for the morning. And the morning always comes. Every time. You can set your watch by it. And we do. But you’re not doing anything to make it happen.

As the watchman, you know there are other people in charge of the actual building. You’re confident the building has an owner who cares about it and a building engineer who keeps it all running. If you did not know that, you might not be so relaxed as a watchman at midnight in the middle of that big lobby. But you do know the building is going to be OK and the morning is going to come. So you can just watch and wait.

Our waiting and hoping is grounded in the conviction that our God is actively involved and he is vigorously at work in our pain and suffering.

And waiting and hoping doesn’t mean doing nothing. It means going about your tasks in the middle of whatever circumstances you’re in, knowing that God will provide the meaning and he will take care of the outcome.

There’s an old Charles Wesley hymn, "Christ the Lord is Risen Today." One of the lines is, "Made like him, like him we rise; ours the cross, the grave, the skies!"

It’s almost like a taunt. It says, "Come on, cross! All the crosses! Bring it! The lower you lay me, the higher he raises me!"

"Come on, grave! Come on pain and suffering! Even if you kill me, I’ll be made better forever than I’ve ever been!"

With the Lord there is forgiveness. With the Lord is unfailing love. With him is full redemption. You and I can put our hope in that. And we can wait.

Allan Stanglin is the Senior Minister for Central Church of Christ in Amarillo, www.amarillocentral.org. He posts almost daily at www.allanstanglin.com. You can contact him at allan@amarillocentral.org