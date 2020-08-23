The famous, and very thin, model Kate Moss once said that nothing tastes as good as skinny feels. However, when you constantly have to fast to make a living, what else would you tell yourself?

Speaking on behalf of those who put their pants on one leg at a time, there are too many times that forbidden fruit is worth every pound of flesh it exacts. In fact, a big challenge in shedding inches is that the sacrifice in taste far outweighs any losses in weight. If only something could tip the scales in our favor and help us persevere!

Putting a savvy spin on this problem, could getting richer while getting thinner help? It can’t hurt! If you feel the same way, here are some ideas where you can gain while you lose:

• Achievement: When you pursue a program of diet and exercise, sign up for Achievement and get paid for it! In addition to weight loss, creating an account enables you to earn points for all kinds of other healthy activities including sleep. To help you get your full reward, Achievement works with many other apps like Twitter and Fitbit. Although the earnings aren’t enormous, little things mean a lot when dieting. For more information about this app and to sign up, go here: www.myachievement.com/.

• Wellness Programs: According to a recent survey, 50% of companies that offered health benefits in 2015 offered wellness programs related to weight loss. In addition, many of these programs offer incentives for participation and/or discounts for fitness facilities. As the offerings vary among insurance providers, check with your program to see what is available.

• Give blood: With shortages in our blood supply occurring all too often, giving blood can literally save a life. In addition, it is quick, easy, and burns about 650 calories for every pint donated. While I don’t recommend it as a substitute for sensible eating and activity, the potential weight loss is not a bad side effect. On top of all this, United Blood Services has an incentive program called "Hero in Me Rewards" (www.bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=loyalty&function=faq) where you can earn gift cards, T-shirts, and other premiums. With the entire process taking about 30 minutes, you will be hard pressed to do more with less. To sign up, contact United Blood Services (www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx, 797-6804).

• Walking/bicycling: We all know the health benefits of walking and cycling. However, it is easy to forget that every mile traveled under our own power saves an average of 57 cents on fuel and vehicle wear and tear. And the 50 calories that every mile on a bike burns and 100 calories consumed on foot make for a pretty compelling combination.

• Parking: If walking or cycling is a bridge too far, there is still a way you can fit some extra movement in. When you go to the supermarket to save on all the deals you find in the Savvy Shopper, you can use this as an opportunity to incorporate a little extra activity into your routine. By parking just a little farther away from the entrance, you can typically add about 500 feet to your overall walking distance and lose about 10 calories for every trip to the store. While this may not sound very inspiring, you will be surprised at how much dieting is influenced by what you do at the margins.

• Fitness studies: In addition to the obvious benefits that come from living in a college town, Texas Tech often performs research on health and physical fitness. In the process, they are frequently looking for participants in their studies. By taking part in these free programs, you can improve your health. Even better, these activities sometimes offer incentives to join. To stay abreast of what becomes available, go to techannounce.ttu.edu/Client/default.aspx.

In the realm of health and fitness, I often think that people are like water at a temperature of 211. Although the goal can seem far away, we are often just one degree away from boiling.

