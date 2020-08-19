On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies.

In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter "Lubbock Savvy Shopper" in the search tool).

To get the best deals delivered to your news feed every Wednesday and Sunday, "Like" our Facebook page to experience even greater convenience and savings! In addition, you can follow us on Twitter to get updates: twitter.com/LbbSavvyShopper.

On top of grocery highlights, there are some additional opportunities to save. Some of these require getting out, so be sure to observe CDC guidelines (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) while you’re doing it:

• FREE Kindle ebooks (Thanks to FREEStuffTimes.com): Although reading is its own reward, it’s even better is when it’s FREE! Although many might think a special device is needed to read a kindle ebook, these ebooks can also be read on your computer or mobile device with a kindle program (Download here: www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/fd/kcp). To help you take advantage of free reading material, the website FreeStuffTimes.com offers a frequently-updated list of ebooks being offered by Amazon for free (www.freestufftimes.com/?s=kindle). The most recent listing included 80 books. As ebook prices change very frequently, always confirm that the price is $0 before you checkout. Happy reading!

Some deals that have been featured before and are still ongoing include:

• FREE Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant at Wendy’s: Through Aug. 23, use the Wendy’s mobile app to redeem a FREE Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant with any mobile purchase. This deal is only valid during breakfast hours and is not valid for use within combo or with any other offer.For more information: www.restaurantnews.com/wendys-is-giving-out-free-maple-bacon-chicken-croissant-sandwiches-via-mobile-app-orders-071520/.

• $5 Footlong Sub at Subway When You Buy 2: For a limited time, Subway is offering $5 Footlong Subs when you buy two subs online or via the mobile app. No promo code needed. For more information, go here: www.subway.com/en-us.

• FREE online classes at Michaels (Thanks to Hip2Save.com): Michaels has opened up an online community classroom where you can take free classes from popular crafting brands and influencers. These one-hour classes are held live on Zoom and start at noon Central on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Browse the available classes here (https://bit.ly/2Za7Kpp), "meet" the instructors, and see the materials needed for each class.

When you find out about offers, innovative products, or outstanding restaurant specials, write to SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com. I answer my mail and am always interested in the latest and greatest.

SEAN FIELDS is the A-J’s Savvy Shopper. Read his columns Sundays and Wednesdays. Email him at SavvyShopperLubbock@gmail.com, like his Facebook page at Facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper, or see previous columns and deals at lubbockonline.com/savvy-shopper.