One Monday morning I was eating my usual sausage biscuit at McDonald’s when I spotted a precious little girl standing on a tall stool beside her daddy while they waited to order breakfast.

When they got their food, the 2-year-old perched beside her father in a booth across the restaurant from me. She was a lot quieter than most kids that age, so not very many words were exchanged between them.

The man wasn’t angry or scowling or unhappy, but he seemed unaware of how blessed he was to have that beautiful child there to start the morning with him.

Watching that little father/daughter drama revived a flood of marvelous memories for me.

A long time ago, starting when my own dear daughter was not quite 2, she and I ate breakfast together a lot of mornings at the Bob’s Big Boy café not far from our Phoenix home.

Back in those ancient days before people started dumping most of their kids in pre-school or kindergarten, several days each week I got to spend a golden hour sharing eggs and laughter and love with my lovely child. That hour was always the best one in my day.

Looking back, I can see now that I wasn’t the only one in that café doting on my daughter. The restaurant workers — especially the amiable waitress who always took care of us — began to treat Paula as if she were part of their family. They knew a sweetheart when they saw one. They welcomed us with smiles.

At that time, when I was enjoying those moments so totally, little did I realize how quickly they would vanish, eclipsed by the growing-up realities of school and work and other normal big-girl activities.

Paula and I still enjoy our occasional times together, but the magic of those long-ago breakfast outings can never be rekindled. Watching that dad and his daughter at McD’s reminded me of just how blessed I was to experience those fairy-tale hours.

What extra-special blessing that you’re involved in right now are you thoughtlessly taking for granted the same way I did?

All of our lives are made up of temporary phases that can’t be duplicated later. Now is the hour, whether we realize it or not. I wonder if the apostle Paul has something like this in mind when he counsels us, "Make the most of every opportunity."

Gene Shelburne is pastor emeritus of the Anna Street Church of Christ, 2310 Anna St. Contact him at GeneShel@aol.com, or get his books and magazines at www.annastreetchurch.org. His column has run on the Faith page for more than three decades.