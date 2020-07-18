• First Christian Church: First Christian Church, 3001 Wolflin Ave., reopens its sanctuary for its 10 a.m. worship service today. Those attending are strongly encouraged to wear masks and also observe "social distancing." Communion will be served, and senior minister Rev. Brett Coe will bring the message as part of his series on "UNRAVELED: Seeking God when our plans fall apart." The service also will be available on YouTube and the church’s Facebook page. The Rev. Dr. Jacob Miller, associate minister, will continue leading a "Worship Moment" of hymns, scripture and prayer from his piano at 2:30 p.m. each Tuesday on Facebook. All are invited to attend or tune in to these worship experiences.

• Covenant Presbyterian Church: Everyone wears masks and gloves, available at the church, in the 10 a.m. worship services on Sunday at 1400 Wolflin Ave. Joan Gaines is pastor.

• Power Church: Three services at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Hand sanitizing stations outside and inside the church in various places. If you or anyone in your family has had fever within the last 24 hours, is coughing or not feeling well in any way, stay home and continue watching online. If you or your family are in the "at risk" population, stay home and continue watching online. Everyone must enter through the front (east) entrance. Facemasks optional. We will not provide facemasks. We ask everyone to stay in family groups and go directly into the sanctuary after entering the building.

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo: Resumed worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sundays and on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. There will be Sunday and Wednesday services each week to accommodate attendees while observing the recommended social distancing guidelines. When these guidelines go away, will return to normal Sunday service only. Will continue to record worship services. Call the church office at (806) 359-9483 for more information and to register to attend.

• Trinity Fellowship: Family Worship and Prophetic Nights: Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at every campus (no childcare available). Families can sit together with two empty seats on either side of them. Onsite Sunday services will continue with 100% capacity with physical distancing. Visit TFC.org/Campuses for service times near you. Children's ministry available for birth-sixth grade with extended time between services to allow for disinfecting protocols. Communion will be handed out by masked and gloved members as families walk into the auditoriums. Digital weekend services (Church Online) on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on all platforms. Encourage any individual who has new or worsening signs of possible COVID-19 to stay home and participate via digital platforms.

• Anna Street Church: Sunday morning worship services at 10:30 a.m. If you want to hear the service but don’t want to enter the building, they will be broadcast to the parking lot. Tune your car radio to 100.1 FM to hear the service.

• Southwest Church of Christ: Open for in-person worship services at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing guidelines, seating suggestions in place. Many special precautions made to sanitize facilities before and after services. No Bible classes or childcare. Live streaming of services available for those not ready to attend. (southwest.org)

• First Baptist Church: Gathering at 12th and Tyler for worship. Morning service times are 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Evening service will remain broadcast/stream only at 6 p.m. Due to limited ability to social distance in classrooms, Bible Study/ Sunday School, and other activities will continue with the online formats only. Childcare will not be provided. Worship attenders are welcome to bring their children into the sanctuary (babies included). Safe distancing practiced and face masks encouraged.

Staff/ushers will assist with seating and exiting. No hymnals/pew Bibles will be used. Overflow space will be available in the fellowship hall (safe zone, mask required) and chapel (mask recommended) should we exceed a safe capacity in the sanctuary.

Proposed timeline:

July 19 • Resume indoor Sunday morning Bible study (by request) for selected age groups

July 27-30 • Virtual Vacation Bible School

• Polk Street United Methodist: Polk Street has officially regathered for its 10:55 a.m. worship service. All are invited. Facemasks, social distancing and hand sanitation are encouraged to help everyone feel comfortable worshiping together. Online and television ministry will continue.

• First Presbyterian Church: Monitoring local and regional developments and following guidance of city leaders and public health officials. People who want to come to our campus for worship on Sundays but do not want to wear a facemask can worship in their cars through online devices in the west parking lot where we have set up WIFI extenders. They can log on to "fpcguest" and the password is "fpcguest." For those who choose to join us for worship in sanctuary on Sundays, everyone asked to adhere to extensive guidelines including requirement to wear facemask — provided if necessary.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ: Bell Avenue Church of Christ, 1600 Bell St., has resumed its Sunday morning worship services at 9:30 a.m. Amarillo residents also may continue to live stream services by visiting www.bellavenue.org and clicking the media tab. A midweek adult class also will be posted to its Facebook page by 7 p.m. each Wednesday. For additional inquiries, contact the church office at 355-2351.

• Bible Believers Baptist Church: Bible Believers Baptist Church, three miles west of I-27 on Rockwell Road, between Amarillo and Canyon, is having normal service times — 10 a.m. Bible study, 11 a.m. preaching, and 7 p.m. for Sunday evening services. Live streaming and archived messages on website biblebelieversbaptist.com. TV Broadcast KZBZ, at 10 a.m. cable channel 6, or 10.2 over regular airwaves. Radio program "The Bible Says," at 9 a.m. on 1440AM, KPUR (note the new station).

• Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church: No longer having Sunday school or evening worship; only going to offer morning worship service via online streaming at the usual time of 11 a.m. Not previously recorded, but a live streaming worship service. Worship with us from your homes at 11 a.m. rather than coming to the building. We believe that evening worship is biblical, and since we are not having an evening service streamed, we highly encourage the head of each household to conduct a time of family worship in place of it. The church is at 7801 S.W. 34th Ave.

• Central Church of Christ: Fully open: proper social distancing, individually packaged communion kits; half the pews open for seating; all asked to wear a mask. No coffee/donuts/snacks served by the church; no Bible classes/Sunday School/nursery/childcare/playscape yet; offering will be collected in boxes inside the worship center, or you can give digitally; bulletins will be provided in the designated pews. Stay on the ground floor only. All elevators and stairs are closed; water fountains are taped off; only one person at a time occupy the restrooms (plan accordingly); hand sanitation stations near each door and plenty of room to spread out inside.

• Church of Christ at the Colonies: Two regular services under the following guidelines (asking attendees to be assigned alphabetically by last name):

– 9 a.m. service: At conclusion of service promptly exit to allow cleaning of auditorium before 10:30 a.m. service. If you visit with others outside, observe social distancing.

– 10:30 a.m. service: Do not enter building before 10:20 to allow completion of cleaning. Do not congregate in the foyer.

– Both services: Communion will be observed using individual portions. No trays passed. Baskets for contributions located near the entrances and exits. Sit by family group and allow two empty seats between family groups. Face masks encouraged. Avoid handshakes and hugs. Drive-in services available for 9 a.m. service in dedicated area of parking lot. Kitchen, offices, coffee bar and water fountains closed. (Bring water bottle if needed.) No Bible classes, attended nursery, Sunday evening services, small groups, Wednesday night services or fellowship dinners.

– On advice of public health authorities, all attending each service encouraged to sign a record of attendance. The record will only be provided to public health authorities if a person in attendance at a service is diagnosed with the virus.

• St. Stephen United Methodist Church: Open for worship only. Older members and those who have a compromised immune system asked to stay home for now. Worshipers asked to remain in vehicles until 15 minutes before start of service. Staff and volunteers screened by a designated person each Sunday morning as they enter the building. Anyone who fails the screening test will be asked to go home and/or get tested. Foyer and other common spaces not open for congregating; when worship services are over, worshipers will be dismissed in rows and asked to vacate the building. Masks available for any worshiper that does not have one. Signs posted that encourage people with symptoms to leave the building and to stay away until they are tested and/or symptoms clear up.

• Second Baptist Church: If any of these apply to you, please stay at home: close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in last 14 days; experiencing a cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat; had a fever in the last 48 hours; new loss of taste or smell, or vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours.

– General safety: Wear a mask when entering or leaving; safe distancing — no handshakes or hugs; use hand hygiene (find and use a dispenser); limit use of bathrooms; no beverages or food in the building; deposit tithes and gifts in marked boxes; listen to and cooperate with designated ushers; follow instructions of parking lot attendants.

• Olsen Park Church of Christ: Assemble at 10 a.m., maintaining social distancing guidelines with individual Lord’s Supper elements provided, extra hand sanitizers and televisions in other rooms. Live streaming also will continue Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

• Hillside Christian Churches: "Regatherings" open: Dalhart, Pampa, Amarillo Northwest, Amarillo South, Amarillo West, Canyon, Amarillo North Grand. Kids and student environments not open for the time being. Children of all ages are invited to attend main worship service. Seats available in every other row, three seats in between individuals/families; physical distancing (6 feet apart); masks preferred, but not mandatory, available for anyone who wants one; protocols for sanitizing and disinfecting before, in-between, and after all services. If you don’t feel well, or have health concerns, please stay home and join us online.

• Paramount Baptist Church: Many safety procedures in place and limiting capacity in worship spaces through reservation system (paramount.org/rsvp).

– Service times: Sunday, 10 a.m. (English); Wednesday: Noon (English); 12:30 p.m. (Spanish); 6 p.m. (English). Those "at risk" or those still feeling uncomfortable asked to remain at home and worship online. Due to social distancing requirements, number of people in each service limited. Make a reservation for a service time each week by going to paramount.org/rsvp.

• Arden Road Baptist Church: Individuals with underlying at-risk health conditions asked to stay at home and watch online; staff will sanitize seats, doors, other frequently touched surfaces between services. Use of hymnals temporarily suspended. Balcony open for extra seating and social distancing.

– Sunday schools for sixth grade and older will meet in regular classrooms at 9 a.m. Sunday. Nursery will be provided during Sunday school hour but not the 10:30 a.m. services.

– Children’s church at 9:30 a.m. in the Kids Venture Center; 2-year-olds in regular classroom off the nursery. Two and older should be picked up after Sunday school since there will be no Children’s Church during the 10:30 a.m. services.

– All members encouraged to give online as offering plates will not be passed, or in drop box in guest entrance foyer.

– Special sections for attendees 65 and older provided at south side of auditorium and attendees of that age group encouraged to park and enter on south side of the building.

