Summertime is surely upon us! Between 95-degree days and thunderstorms, it’s beach time and pool parties!



I’m sure abs are at the top of all our fitness plans, which makes this week’s exercise a good addition.



Today’s move is an angled crunch.



It will be working your whole midsection, from upper to lower, and transverse abdominals. All you need is a flat surface and you are ready to crunch.



Begin this move by laying flat on the floor. Press your back into the floor and roll your hips up to engage the midsection. Draw in one leg by bending in the knee and planting the foot on the floor. Then, extend the opposite leg straight up in the air.



Now, position the upper body by holding the chest tall with good spacing between the chin and chest. Place the arms as follows: Bent arm with fingertips gently behind your ear, on the same side as the raised leg. The other leg is extended straight and slightly angled across the body.



Once everything is in place, start to lift the upper body off the floor. Use the straight arm to guide you up and over, reaching for the extended foot. This should create a slight twist in the middle along with the contraction of the midsection. Once you reach your deepest point, return to the start.



Continue on the same side for at least 10 times. Release your positioning then restructure yourself on the opposite side. Give yourself the same amount of repetitions.



Continue to alternate your sets from side to side, shooting for at least three sets on each side.



This exercise is great for all levels. If you need to intensify, flatten out the vent knee. If it is too much for the extended leg, bend that one down to match the other.

This abdominal move is good to add to any routine for variation and extra challenges.

Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.