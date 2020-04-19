“April is one of those months that has four weeks but easily seven or eight personalities. You wake up one Saturday morning, say, and find the sun high and warm … and before you’ve done much work you break into a sweat and pull off your coat. Immediately, a cloud blows in from nowhere, the day turns from blue to gray; and a chill descends. April is just that way: part June, part February.” Thomas C. Cooper, “A Note from the Editor,” Horticulture April 1985.

Although it is still early spring, the warm winter and good weather we have been having entices us all to buy and plant. Don’t rush the season with hot weather loving plants. Also take some time to think about your gardens in July, August and later. What colors are needed? Are there areas in need of new or different plants? Why?

Everything looks good in spring. When you go to the nurseries and garden centers most of the plants are in bloom. Will they be in bloom in July and August? We must be careful when we purchase to prevent having only one or two seasons of color. All it takes is reading about the plant, thinking about the bloom time and buying those that fill your need. This information is often on the plant’s label or can be quickly accessed by your smart phone.

Don’t just look at the plants with pretty blooms. Look for plants that are not in bloom with the same view about when they will bloom and for how long. Many plants that will not bloom until later in the year will not catch your eye unless you are looking for them.

Should some of the plants that did not do well last year be replaced with more heat- and drought-tolerant plants? Gardeners hate to admit that something is not working as they wanted. I am one of those and I balk at removing those plants. But that is exactly what we should do if we want something that does well without needing a lot of extra attention, work and probably cost.

I’m not suggesting that we must examine every purchase only through the lens of sustainability and thrift. Spontaneity, serendipity and experimentation are some of the hallmarks of gardening. But the heavy load of our gardens should be carried by those things that look good through the seasons without the need for a lot of extra help, water or other special needs and with the environment and sustainability in mind.

Knowledge builds on knowledge. As you focus on things you need or want to change and as you look at plants a little more closely, you will find that it becomes easier and easier to find the right plants to put in the right place to get the right results. A bit of attention to detail will ensure that you have pretty gardens through all the seasons.

“Action without thought is like shooting without aim.” --- Proverb.