This article appears in Paint It All Pink magazine 2019.



Many women still have a lot to learn about their breasts.



A 2018 Harris Poll completed by Hologic, a medical device maker, found that 64% of U.S. women do not know that the density of a woman’s breasts affects her risk of developing breast cancer, while more than two-thirds of U.S. women (68 percent) do not know their breast density score.



“Density, which is only identifiable on a mammogram or other imaging system, is a reflection of how much fibrous or glandular tissue is in the breast,” said Dr. Susan Harvey, vice president of medical affairs and radiologist for Hologic. “That tissue shows up as white on a mammogram, similar to breast cancer, and also increases the chances that a woman will be recalled for additional imaging.”



For women with dense breasts 2D mammograms are limiting; 3D mammography provides radiologists with a series of images for a more in-depth, layer-by-layer look at the breast.



What’s your score?

Breast density can be categorized into four groups, sometimes referred to as a breast density score. The four categories, according to Mayo Clinic, are:

• Almost entirely fatty

• Scattered areas of fibroglandular tissue

• Heterogeneously dense tissue

• Extremely dense tissue



“Because density is best characterized on a mammogram but can be assessed on other imaging systems, it is important that women remain committed to their annual breast cancer screening and talk to their doctor or breast imaging specialist about whether or not they have dense breasts and — if so — whether additional screening is necessary,” Harvey said.



Facts and figures

According to Susan G. Komen:

• Breast density is a measure used to describe mammogram images. It’s not a measure of how the breasts feel.

• Breasts are made up of breast tissue (the milk ducts and lobules, which may be called glandular tissue) and fat. Connective tissue helps hold everything place.

• High breast density means there’s a greater amount of breast and connective tissue compared to fat. Low breast density means there’s a greater amount of fat compared to breast and connective tissue.

• Women with high breast density are 4 to 5 times more likely to get breast cancer than women with low breast density.

• In the U.S., 40% to 50% of women ages 40-74 have dense breasts.

• Dense breasts are more common in both young women and thin women.

• Women who take menopausal hormone therapy tend to have denser breasts than they would if they didn’t take MHT (also called postmenopausal hormones). As women age, their breasts become less dense and more fatty. Taking MHT slows this process.

• Many states in the U.S. have laws requiring health care providers to notify (send a letter to) women found to have dense breasts on a mammogram. Although this may seem helpful, there are no special recommendations or screening guidelines for women with dense breasts at this time.

• Although women with dense breasts have an increased risk of breast cancer, it’s not clear that lowering breast density will decrease risk.