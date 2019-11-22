How many desserts does a Thanksgiving need? In my family, we usually take the "one of each" strategy and end up with more desserts than the whole neighborhood could eat. But if everyone at the table has a different favorite, that can be a tricky path to navigate.

Some grocery stores sell pre-made pies that are divided into halves or quarters with different kinds of pie in each. You can also find smaller pies and pie crusts to reduce the quantity of sweet on the table, but if having too many desserts isn’t a concern, here’s a trio of new ideas.

The Libby’s-inspired pumpkin pie includes two twists: dulce de leche and cardamom, which will both add warming layers of flavor to this beloved Thanksgiving sweet.

The sweet potato pie from "Heirloom" has a coconut pecan crust, which would be dreamy as the crust for a pumpkin pie, and author Sarah Owens’ salted maple whipped cream would take your pecan pie to the next level. (Looking for a pecan pie recipe? We ran a recipe for a whiskey-laced pecan pie in last week’s food section, which you can find on Austin360.com.)

But the sweet and savory triangles from "Air Fryer Revolution" by Urvashi Pitre could be the surprise favorite at this year’s Thanksgiving.

The Dallas-based cookbook star suggests serving these little pockets of goat cheese, marmalade and prosciutto as an appetizer, a side dish or a dessert, and I think they’d be perfect with a little extra helping of sweet, such as pureed pumpkin, stewed apples or pecans simmered in maple syrup, to push them fully into the dessert camp. If you don’t have an air fryer, you can bake them at 400 degrees for about 20 minutes.

With the triangles, you can make as many or as few as you want, and they are perfect for serving at room temperature.

New-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie with Dulce de Leche and Cardamom

Libby's Pumpkin has updated its back-of-the-package pie for the first time since 1950, and we've taken the modifications a little further. The updated recipe eliminated granulated sugar in favor of sweetened condensed milk, and we figured dulce de leche made a natural next step. (Use the sweetened condensed if you prefer.) The result is a smooth, slightly caramelized pie with deeper flavor, a lovely, burnished color and an almost flanlike texture.

The revision dramatically improved the texture in my opinion, giving the filling a firmer, silkier feel. I also amped up the spices, increasing the ginger and cinnamon and subbing floral cardamom and nutmeg for the cloves.

— Becky Krystal

1 (13.4-ounce) can dulce de leche, such as La Lechera brand

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for optional garnish

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 cup evaporated milk

One unbaked 9 or 9 1/2-inch pie shell, store-bought or homemade

Whipped cream, for garnish (optional)

Heat the oven to 425 degrees with the rack in the middle.

Transfer the dulce de leche to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high for 45 seconds to 1 minute. It should be just warm, not hot, and soft enough to be easily incorporated into the filling. Let cool slightly.

In a small bowl, whisk together the cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg and salt. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until combined. Whisk in the pumpkin and spice mixture. Gradually whisk in the evaporated milk. Whisk in the dulce de leche a little at a time, fully incorporating after each addition. Pour the filling into the pie shell.

Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. The pie will be mostly set but still jiggle a bit in the center.

Cool on a wire rack for 2 hours. Top with the whipped cream and dust with cinnamon, if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate until needed. Serves 10 to 12.

— From Becky Krystal, adapted from a recipe on the Libby's Pumpkin label

Sweet & Savory Triangles

I love the idea of getting two different tastes out of one dish. You could serve these little pastries as a dessert or as an appetizer or snack. You can use any sweet or savory preserve, including chutney or jam. And of course, feel free to use salami, capicola or any other deli meat instead of prosciutto. Microwaving the goat cheese on 50 percent power for 30 to 45 seconds may help it spread more easily. Make sure to thaw the puff pastry two hours ahead.

— Urvashi Pitre

All-purpose flour

1 sheet puff pastry (half of a 17.3-ounce package), thawed

1/3 cup marmalade or other preserves

4 ounces goat cheese, softened

4 slices prosciutto, each cut into four pieces

Lightly flour a work surface. Roll out the thawed puff pastry sheet to a 12-inch square. Using a pizza cutter, cut the pastry into 16 3-inch squares.

Top each square with a bit of marmalade, a few crumbles of goat cheese and a piece of prosciutto. Fold the pastry over the filling to form triangles, pressing the edges with a fork to seal.

Arrange 8 triangles in the air fryer basket, leaving as much space as possible between them. Set the air fryer to 400 degrees for 10 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown. Transfer the finished pastries to a serving plate. Repeat to cook the remaining pastry triangles, checking for doneness at 8 minutes. Serve warm.

— From "Air Fryer Revolution: 100 Crispy, Healthy, Fast & Fresh Recipes" by Urvashi Pitre (Harcourt Houghton Mifflin, $21.99)

Sweet Potato Tart With a Coconut Pecan Crust

This naturally gluten- and dairy-free tart’s rich, creamy filling is a delightful contrast to the nutty-sweet pecans, dates and coconut that go into the crust. Milk kefir can be substituted for the coconut milk if you like. Coconut sugar and light brown sugar may also be exchanged freely in both the crust and the filling. You can make this tart a day ahead and serve it cold or at room temperature.

— Sarah Owens

For the filling:

2 medium (about 1 1/2 pounds) sweet potatoes

3 large eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup canned full-fat unsweetened coconut milk

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

For the crust:

2 cups pecan halves

1 cup shredded unsweetened coconut

5 tablespoons coconut sugar

6 to 8 large dried dates, pitted

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

Scant 1/4 cup coconut oil

1 large egg white

For the salted maple whipped cream:

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons maple syrup, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.

Wrap the sweet potatoes in aluminum foil and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes, until fork tender. You may roast the sweet potatoes up to 3 days ahead; store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Combine the pecans, coconut, coconut sugar, dates, cinnamon and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Process until a coarse, sticky meal is formed. Add the oil and egg white and pulse to combine. Transfer the sticky-wet mixture into a 10-inch fluted tart pan. Press to distribute the crust evenly into the bottom and up the sides. Prick the bottom with a fork and bake on a baking sheet for about 8 minutes, until the crust just looks dry. Remove from the oven (leave the oven on) and cool completely on a wire rack.

Combine the eggs, brown sugar and coconut milk in the bowl of a blender or food processor. Blend on high speed until thoroughly combined. Peel and discard the skin of the sweet potatoes. Pack the meat into 2 cups and add to the processor along with the ginger, coriander, allspice, nutmeg and salt. Blend on high speed until smooth. Transfer the filling to the cooled tart crust and smooth with a spatula to even the surface.

Place the tart on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees and bake for another 8 to 10 minutes, until the middle is set but still slightly wobbly (it will firm more as it cools). If the crust begins to brown too much before the middle is set, carefully tent the tart with aluminum foil. Remove from the oven and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Prepare the salted maple whipped cream: Combine all the ingredients in a stand mixer or in a bowl using an electric hand mixer and beat on high speed until stiff peaks form.

To serve: Slice the tart and serve with dollops of salted maple whipped cream.

— From "Heirloom: Time-Honored Techniques, Nourishing Traditions, and Modern Recipes" by Sarah Owens (Roost Books, $35)