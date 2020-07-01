Paris is starting to bounce back. Disneyland Paris plans a limited reopening July 15, a day after the country's Bastille Day celebrations. The theme park in Marne-la-Vallee joins the Eiffel Tower, which reopened June 25, and the Louvre Museum, which plans to reopen its doors July 6, in opening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Disneyland Paris is the latest site in the Disney empire to reopen after shutting down in March. Like other Disney sites, there will be new safety protocols in place, and some attractions will remain closed.

Disneyland, Walt Disney Studios Park, Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village will reopen in coordination with French government and health authorities, according to a Monday announcement. Other hotels will reopen later.

Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing, visitors 11 and older must wear face coverings, and advance ticket purchases and reservations will be required through a new online system. FastPass won't be offered, allowing the park to manage lines.

The reopening of some shows also will have to wait. Disney Stars on Parade, Disney Illuminations, Lion King and Jungle Book entertainment shows will not reopen in mid-July. Playgrounds and make-over experiences also will remain closed, the statement said. Find more details at Disneyland Paris.

Elsewhere in Paris, the Eiffel Tower opened June 25 for those who wanted to climb the 1,665 steps to the top; the more popular elevator ride reopened July 1. Visitors must buy tickets in advance and wear face coverings, according to the website. Info: toureiffel.paris/en

At the Louvre, you're urged to buy a timed ticket before you go, wear a mask and practice social distancing while inside the galleries. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays. The outdoors Carousel and Tuileries are open. Info: louvre.fr/en

But back to the Disney theme parks.

In Southern California, Disneyland and California Adventure plan to open July 17. The phased opening still needs a green light from local and state officials. Thousands concerned about the safety of visitors and employees signed a petition to keep the resort closed until after the pandemic passes.

Disneyland plans to require temperature checks to enter, mandatory face coverings and social distancing. Also, because of limits on attendance, visitors must make reservations in advance even if they have an annual pass.

The Downtown Disney shopping district is slated to reopen July 9, with Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel planning to open July 23. The Disneyland Hotel will open later, a company representative said in an earlier Los Angeles Times story.

Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, will open beginning July 11. It will start with the Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom Park, followed by EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Shanghai Disneyland in China was the first Disney park to reopen on May 11. Hong Kong Disneyland reopened June 18 with limited attendance and social distancing rules in place.