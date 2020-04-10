When John Poston planted a million tulips on a plot of land in Waxahachie, easily viewable by the steady stream of traffic on Interstate 35 near Dallas, he had a single mission in mind: making life better for his son and other adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

During its first season in spring 2019, Poston Gardens flourished, its grounds like sweet nectar to the thousands of visitors who simply couldn’t resist the chance to lay eyes on — and snap photos among — a flood of tulips that rivaled the colors of the Dutch countryside. Even better, the gardens raised awareness and provided vital jobs and scholarship money to the residents at the adjacent Daymark Living, a housing complex and community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that Poston opened in February 2019 after struggling to find an adequate residence for his son, Michael, who has Down syndrome.

The 2020 season, which opened Feb. 29, was set to be even bigger and better, with special events such as live music, car shows and beer and wine among the flowers each weekend. But two weeks into the season, with the flower fields in full bloom, the gates were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Poston told residents and staff that the garden was shuttered for the season and that financially it wouldn’t make sense to plant the tulips next year, either.

"It was a sucker punch to the gut," Poston said. "It was disappointing. I know that a tulip garden is risky, but the rewards that were coming out of it were worth it to me — the awareness that it was bringing to Daymark was more than I could have imagined. It wasn’t just a platform to raise money. It was a way to add to their lives and our goal of bringing awareness to that population. To lose what I know is something that was important to them, seeing the disappointment on their faces, that loss is more disappointing than the actual gardens."

But the residents weren’t going to say goodbye to Poston Gardens that easily. First, the residents, saddened by the public’s inability to see the flowers, insisted on collecting bunches of the existing tulips and having bouquets delivered to their friends at senior living facilities and local businesses in Waxahachie and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Now, along with the Daymark Living staff, they’ve started their own campaign, Save Poston Gardens, to raise the $300,000 needed to again blanket the property with color next year. In less than a week, they’ve raised nearly $25,000.

"I didn’t ever expect my dad to be a tulip farmer, but it turned out to be a good experience for my dad," said Poston’s son, Michael, 24, a Daymark Living resident who helped create the Save Poston Gardens campaign. "We hope we can do it next year. I have some high hopes for it."

BUILDING POSTON GARDENS

John Poston never intended to be a tulip farmer, either, or the founder of Daymark Living, for that matter.

But Poston, who has a background in commercial real estate, realized that once his son Michael graduated from high school, his options for next steps were limited.

"He was going to live in our extra bedroom," Poston said. "Almost all adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities are living with their parents or family members, and that’s not the life I wanted for Michael. I wanted him to have a life like his twin sister and older brother and like you and me. A life of independence. That’s the simple concept. I just want them to have the same opportunities you and I have."

On Feb. 14, 2019, Daymark Living, a purpose-built community that includes three amenity buildings and 28 cottages that can house up to 200 residents, opened in Waxahachie.

"I woke up a month ago and had this void, a good void. I was used to waking up every day thinking about how I could improve Michael’s life," Poston said. "Through Daymark, I’ve done it. He’s got friends, he’s got family, he’s got a job and people that love him and take care of him."

Once Daymark was under construction, Poston began looking at the adjacent land that abutted the highway.

"I was trying to figure out how to create awareness for Daymark and the IDD (intellectual or developmental disabilities) population," Poston said, "and (next door) there’s this 28-acre piece of land that’s really pretty. It’s not a great location for commercial real estate, but it’d be a great tulip garden. I didn’t know anything about tulips, so I thought I would fly over to Holland, just on a whim."

In Holland and later in Waxahachie, Poston connected with a group of people who taught him the ins and outs of tulip farming and offered their services, resulting in a stunning first tulip season last year that made headlines in People magazine and USA Today and helped Poston raise $600,000 in scholarships to allow more people to move into Daymark Living.

"It worked in every way I wanted it to for awareness for Daymark Living and adults with intellectual disabilities, which was my No. 1 goal," he said.

SAVING POSTON GARDENS

Once this year’s garden was closed, Daymark’s residents, many of whom had worked on and taken instructional classes at the garden grounds, had the idea to share bouquets made with the garden’s flowers with senior living facilities and local businesses in the Waxahachie community.

"We saw all of the blooms that were still over there, and all of our residents, from day one of being in quarantine, have been more worried about everyone outside of Daymark than themselves," said Rosie Reichenstein, marketing director of Daymark Living. "We were overwhelmed by the concerns our residents had for our community. They wanted to spread some kind words to the community members who make their lives special here in Waxahachie, spread some love and brighten people’s days."

When residents and staff members asked about plans for next year, Poston told them it wasn’t financially viable. But they weren’t going to take no for an answer.

"John has put so much behind creating this opportunity for this population. Seeing the gravity of all the work that he put into the garden, and you can see all the colors spread throughout the field, it’s a labor of love," Reichenstein said, adding that 50 percent of Daymark’s residents were employed at the garden, and the rest served as volunteers. "It’s such a gift to Daymark and for the community. To see it go would really break all of our hearts."

When the residents and staff came up with an idea to do their own Save Poston Gardens campaign to raise the $300,000 needed by fall to operate the garden next year, John Poston was "humbled by their efforts. It’s pretty cool to see adults with IDD giving back and thinking about others." He agreed to allow them to do the campaign and told them that even if they do not reach their goal, all money raised will go toward giving scholarships to adults who otherwise could not afford to live at Daymark.

In the first week of the campaign, residents raised nearly $25,000 and celebrated by performing the popular TikTok dance, #somethingnew, on Instagram @daymarkliving. They’ve vowed to keep dancing as they meet additional milestones and plan to start offering free T-shirts with donations of $100 or more, too.

"There’s a lot of creative minds over here," Michael Poston said, adding that "I’m proud of my dad. (I want people) to experience this amazing place my dad has built."

"Nothing is going to stop us, right?" Reichenstein asked.

"No," Michael Poston replied. "We’re unstoppable."