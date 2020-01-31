The 19th annual TPBA Home Improvement show will be held on Feb. 29 and March 1, at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall. The show is presented by TPBA’s Community Outreach Committee, and will include 60-plus vendors showcasing the latest trends and styles for home and garden.

Activities for the two-day show will include exhibitors, expert remodeling advice, financial tools, a Trivia Treasure Hunt, and the chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree from an exhibitor.

Feb. 29

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

March 1

12-4 p.m.

Amarillo Civic Center Complex North Exhibit Hall

401 S. Buchanan St.

376.3096

tpba.org