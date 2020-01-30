Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. The romantic holiday represents one of the busiest nights of the year for restaurants, so you want to make your reservations sooner than later, lest you end up ordering take-out while you play Barry White’s greatest hits on Spotify.

Below are just a few of the Austin restaurants that will roll out special menus for the occasion. Prices are per person unless otherwise noted. Asterisks represent my top picks.

Take note: While most of Austin’s top restaurants already have full books for the night, it never hurts to head to their websites in the days and hours leading up to Valentine’s Day in case of any cancellations. Also, don’t be afraid to call. A little human touch never hurt.

To check out the list of the top 50 restaurants in Austin and much more, head to austin360.com/eats.

Andiamo. 2521 Rutland Drive. 512-719-3377, andiamoitaliano.com. The North Austin Italian restaurant serves a four-course “aphrodisiac Valentine's dinner” with a menu that includes oysters; lobster risotto with saffron white wine sauce; and chocolate mousse with raspberries. Cost is $85.

*Apis. 23526 Texas 71, Spicewood. 512-436-8918, apisrestaurant.com. The sophisticated restaurant at the edge of the Hill Country celebrates the holiday on Feb. 14 and 15 with a three-course prix fixe dinner that includes options like wagyu beef tartare, dry-aged duck breast and mesquite torte. Cost is $95.

Arlo Grey. 111 E. Cesar Chavez St. 512-478-9611, thelinehotel.com/austin. Chef Kristin Kish’s restaurant at the Line hotel downtown serves its prix fixe menu Feb. 14 and 15. The meal features dishes like a surf and turf of lobster tail with wagyu stripling, and a red velvet cheesecake. Cost is $95.

Cafe Josie. 1200 W. Sixth St. 512-322-9226, cafejosie.com. The Clarksville-area restaurant is serving a four-course menu with choices like wagyu beef tartare, grilled scallops and Texas lamb meatballs. Cost is $85.

The Carillon. 1900 University Ave. 512-404-3655, thecarillonrestaurant.com. The fine dining restaurant on the University of Texas campus serves a three-course dinner with options that include smoked king crab with celeriac soubise, black sea bass with littleneck clams and Australian black wagyu strip with porcini mushroom espuma. Cost is $75 and includes a shared dessert.

Cru Food & Wine Bar. 238 W. Second St. 512-472-9463, cruwinebar.com. The wine bar in 2nd Street District offers a four-course pre fixe menu on Feb. 14 and 15 with dishes like golden beet carpaccio, lobster and asparagus risotto and vanilla bean crème brûlée. Cost is $60.

District Kitchen + Cocktails. 5900 W. Slaughter Lane, 512-351-8436; 7858 Shoal Creek Blvd., Building B, 512-284-7837, districtaustin.com. The New American restaurant serves a fixed menu with dishes that include king crab and avocado, prime petit filet and lobster risotto. Cost is $70.

Garrison. 101 Red River St. 512-524-4700, garrisongrill.com. The fine dining restaurant at the Fairmont will feature a five-course menu with choices such as strawberry and beet carpaccio, foie gras torchon and roasted halibut. Cost is $110.

*L’Oca d’Oro. 1900 Simond Ave. 737-212-1876, locadoroaustin.com. The Italian restaurant in Mueller known for its musically themed menus will have an omnivore menu in honor of Madonna that features red snapper crudo with strawberry and leche de tigre, as well as a vegan menu that pays tribute to the Beastie Boys and includes spaghetti and “meatballs” made with cannellini beans. Cost is $100 and includes hospitality charges and tax.

Meridian 98. 12525 Bee Cave Parkway, Bee Cave. 512-483-5900, sonesta.com. The restaurant at the Sonesta Bee Cave Hotel serves a three-course menu that includes fried green tomatoes, pan-seared scallops and beef tenderloin with creamy truffle risotto. Cost is $60 and includes a glass of sparkling wine.

Mongers Market + Kitchen. 2401 E. Cesar Chavez St. 512-215-8972, mongersaustin.com. The East Austin seafood restaurant serves a three-course meal with options like lobster bisque, crab-stuffed flounder and buttermilk creme caramel. Cost is $65.

Olive & June. 3411 Glenview Ave. 512-467-9898, oliveandjune-austin.com. The Italian restaurant serves a menu that includes salmon tartare, lobster linguini and braised short rib. Cost is $90 per couple.

*Parkside. 301 E. Sixth St. 512-474-9898, parkside-austin.com. The gastropub’s menu selections include oysters with pomegranate foam, grilled trout and braised short rib. Cost is $90 per couple.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. 114 W. Seventh St., 512-474- 6300; 11801 Domain Blvd., 512-270-6880. perryssteakhouse.com. The Houston-based steakhouse offers a three-course prix fixe menu with options like lobster truffle risotto, prime New York strip and crunchy milk chocolate covered with a dark chocolate ganache and served with homemade whipped cream. Cost is $60 until 5:30 p.m. and $75 after.

*Pitchfork Pretty. 2708 E. Cesar Chavez St. 512-494-4593, pitchforkpretty.com. One of the city’s best will roll out a menu that includes aged duck with red cabbage, cranberry and orange, as well as caviar with smoked egg yolk and cultured cream. Cost is $85.

Russian House. 307 E. Fifth St. 512-428-5442, russianhouseofaustin.com. The spirited Russian restaurant is rolling out a massive spread that includes blini with red caviar, lamb kebabs, chicken Kiev, beef Stroganoff, a dessert bar and much more. Cost is $150 per couple.

Scholz Garten. 1607 San Jacinto Blvd. 512-474-1958, scholzgarten.com. The legendary beer garden gets in on the romance with a three-course steak dinner featuring a 10-ounce prime ribeye with whipped sweet potatoes. Cost is $45.

Second Bar + Kitchen Domain. 3121 Palm Way, No. 101. 737-300-4800, sbkdomain.com. The restaurant in North Austin serves a menu that include Iberico ham nduja, grilled ribeye loin and passionfruit tart. Cost is $75.

*Tillie’s at Camp Lucy. 3509 Creek Road, Dripping Springs. 512-894-2633, tilliesdrippingsprings.com. The gorgeous restaurant at the hotel and resort in Dripping Springs will serve a menu offering crab and quail and the choice of wagyu tenderloin or scallops with cauliflower purée. There will also be a vegetarian menu option. Cost is $85.