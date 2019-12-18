The Chive recently added a little 24K brilliance to its wildly popular Austin-based platform for humor, hotness and humanity: The Holiday Gold Rush — a citywide scavenger hunt, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Austin360 Radio.

Somewhere in Austin … there’s a solid gold Bill Murray coin valued at $2,500 waiting to be found. The first-place winner gets to pocket the hefty coin and $5,000 in cash, plus another $5,000 will go to a veterans charity. The second-place winner picks up a silver Bill Murray coin and $1,000, with $1,000 going to charity. And the third-place winner claims the bronze Bill Murray coin and $500, with $500 for charity.

The exciting game is currently afoot and will conclude on Dec. 21. Clues are released daily on Chive TV, which plays in 400-plus establishments throughout Austin. Interested participants can also text "GoldRush" to 797979 to jump into the hunt and receive the first clue.

As always with The Chive, it’s all fun and games and philanthropy, too.

"We’re the last community on the Internet of kind people," says Chive co-founder John Resig with pride. Notably, that’s a community 30 million strong.

Back in 2011, a Fluvanna County, VA, volunteer firefighter named Kenny George reached out to Resig, asking him to promote a GoFundMe campaign set up to save the volunteer firefighting unit, which was vital to the area. Resig agreed and within 24 hours, $30,000 had been raised for the cause. The Chive had found its third pillar: humanity.

Since then, The Chive has raised more than $13 million for charities and people in need, which are carefully vetted by Chive staff and submitted to the community. Every fundraising goal is exceeded. "The giving velocity increases after the community has hit the goal," says Resig again with pride.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, too, takes great interest in philanthropy and giving back to the community, particularly to veterans.

Resig and Tito’s have partnered on The Chive’s first scavenger hunt, which was developed by The Chive’s "gamemaster," Brantley Boyett, who’s also the CEO of Giving Docs and is passionate about nonprofit fundraising.

Also a partner for the high-profile scavenger hunt is Austin360 Radio and Statesman Media.

"We’re extremely excited to partner with The Chive and Tito's on a fun and engaging promotion that will allow a lucky Austinite to win a huge prize along with a charitable contribution of their choice," says Austin American-Statesman Vice President of Advertising Scott Pompe. "This exclusive media partnership is just the beginning of how Statesman Media and The Chive will provide unique experiences and have some fun with the Austin market!"

With players and veterans charities both benefiting, The Chive’s scavenger hunt is definitely worth its weight in gold.