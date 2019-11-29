Amarillo’s history is directly tied to the growth of railroads across the Texas Panhandle, and for its first few years some of the tallest buildings in the fledgling city were the water towers and coal chutes that served steam locomotives. Around the turn of the 20th century, trackside water towers kept these steam-powered trains moving. Coal chutes were also necessary to replenish the burning coal used keep the water boiling.

This photo shows one of Amarillo’s water towers in the foreground, with a coal chute behind it. Though no signage is present, it likely depicts Amarillo’s Tower 75 – the city’s “East Tower” – located at the junction of three main lines near where the current Ross-Mirror overpass crosses the railroad tracks. This photo is undated, but the East Tower was authorized in 1908 and replaced with a concrete tower in 1927. That concrete tower served the railroad until 1986 and was demolished in the 1990s.