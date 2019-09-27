The Mediterranean fast-casual world on The Drag is about to get a little more competitive. Locally owned Mezze Me Turkish Kitchen will open on the Drag (2530 Guadalupe St.) on Monday. The restaurant will serve kebabs, pita, salads and grain bowls at lunch and dinner and offer patio seating and designated parking in the back. The restaurant is located a block away from national Mediterranean fast-casual chain Cava.

The original Mezze Me, which has made appearances in the Austin360 Dining Guide as a critic’s pick in the past, is located at the Triangle.

