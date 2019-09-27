On this week’s episode of I Love You So Much: The Austin360 Podcast, we’re remembering a famous Austin name: Daniel Johnston.

Johnston, who in the 1980s and 1990s symbolized underground rock in Austin, died a few weeks ago on Sept. 11. He was 58. His charming songs (like “True Love Will Find You In the End”) and devotion to distributing his unique music on cassette tapes earned him a cult following and famous fans like Kurt Cobain.

Johnston became known worldwide. You might know him for something else, though. He made a more visual mark on Austin culture with the iconic “Hi, How Are You” mural at 21st and Guadalupe streets. Johnston created it in 1993.

Austin360 music writer Peter Blackstock and culture writer Joe Gross sat down in the studio to talk about Johnston’s life and legacy. Peter recently headed to the Houston suburb of Katy, where family, friends and fans of Johnston gathered on Sept. 20-21 to pay respects to the renowned artist and songwriter.

