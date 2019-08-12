This week kids are starting to head back to school. (Some of us get a few more days or even a week before the first day happens.)

We want to see your first day of school pictures! If you do remember to take a photo, send it to readerphotos@statesman.com or tag us @statesman on Twitter or Instagram.

When you do take your photos, consider these things:

Think about the background and location. Make sure it doesn’t overpower the people in the photo.

Worry about the lighting. You want to see their faces and what they are wearing, not the shadows on their face or behind them.

Get a full-body shot if you can. You want to be able to see how little they are compared with what’s around them.

Take it in an identifying place to help you remember the year. We love to do it in front of the class list or the teacher’s door. It usually will say the grade and the teacher’s name.

Take it in the same spot each year. For years, we took our photos in front of the crayons that said “Cowan” at Cowan Elementary. Now we tend to have to sneak a photo session in the car on the way to the high school. The same background helps us see their growth.

Don’t worry about smiles. They might not smile. That makes it all the more memorable of who they are at this age.

RELATED: When does school start? Check our list

RELATED: How to pick the right backpack

RELATED: What to ask at Meet the Teacher

RELATED: How to start the school year with healthy eating

RELATED: How to talk to your teen about alcohol

RELATED: Follow our tips when back to school shopping

RELATED: Back to school with a new dress code

RELATED: Lessons learned for 18 years of parenting

RELATED: Get back into school mode with these books