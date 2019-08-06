You Gotta See This is a series recommending art around Austin that you just shouldn’t miss.

“Wish”

Artist: Ysabel LeMay

Group: Davis Gallery

Location: 837 W. 12th St.

Information: davisgalleryaustin.com, 512-477-4929

Nature permeates the Davis Gallery’s summer group show, “Circadian Buzz,” which showcases dozens of artists as they explore the stated themes of personal repetition and daily practice.

One “hypercollage,” however, engulfs the viewer in nature.

Strangely unstill, Ysabel LeMay’s “Wish” combines photographed images of flowers, fish and other natural phenomena into a digital composition that just won’t let the eye go. Given that many of the plants and animals are revealed under water, the whole large square appears submerged, as if land, air and water had collapsed into one space.

One immediately wants to see more of the French Canadian-turned-Austinite’s organic creations, and, indeed the Davis Gallery promises a pop-up show of LeMay’s seductive imaginations for September.

