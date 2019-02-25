The Showtime House will return to South by Southwest for a string of parties and showcases at Clive Bar honoring the network's shows. The day parties are free and open to the public with an RSVP. The evening events are official SXSW showcases.

On March 11, the House will celebrate Showtime Music Documentaries including upcoming features "Shangri-La" and "Wu-Tang: Of Mics and Men." The day party will feature concession stand snacks, screenings and music trivia. The evening event will feature "curated music celebrating Rick Rubin." (Worth noting: a couple Beastie Boys will be at SXSW this year.) RSVP

On March 12, events feature "The Chi" and "Black Monday" in "a battle of the big cities." During the day, the party will feature DJ sets, New York and Chicago food favorites and street art. In the evening, gospel legend (and Chicago native) Mavis Staples will perform alongside actor/rapper/singer Jacob Latimore, who plays Emmet on "The Chi." RSVP

On March 13, the network hosts the Carnival of "Shameless" Fun. The day party includes carnival food, classic games and, tantalizingly, "spectacular acts." The evening showcase will feature Palm Palm, Mike Krol and Flint Eastwood. RSVP