Under ordinary circumstances, the largest annual fundraiser for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is an all-day, citywide celebration with performances at favorite venues and unexpected pop-ups at banks, fast food joints and dentist offices. But this is the year that everything changed. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, HAAM Day has gone virtual with performances broadcast live on HAAM’s Facebook page, Austin’s Fox 7 and Luck.Stream, the livestreaming operation from the "bootstrapping organization based in Willie Nelson’s backyard of Luck, Texas" that hosts the popular Luck Reunion.

The nonprofit organization that provides affordable health insurance to Austin musicians turns 15 this year, and it’s aiming to raise $600,000. In addition to the four concerts HAAM will host, individual artists will pitch in to help with sets on their own Facebook pages.

Here’s a rundown of when and where you can tune in to support the effort (more information is available at myhaam.org/haam-day).

Midnight

Solo piano set from Matt Hubbard

9 a.m.

Official HAAM Day showcase. This raucous wake-up call features Blackillac, Mobley, Reckless Kelly, Ms. Lavelle White, Scrappy Jud Newcomb, Walker Lukens, Ms. Mack and the Daddies, Kalu James, Nane and Bri Bagwell. (HAAM FB page, Fox 7, Luck.Stream)

11 a.m.

Symphonic Electronic

Kate Howard

Noon

Scott Collins

Grady

Deer Fellow

2 p.m.

Official HAAM Day showcase: Tomar and the FCs bring the soul, Marcia Ball packs the blues and Trail of Dead plays tunes from its incongruously catchy new album, "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories." The performance also includes sets from Jack Ingram, Eimaral Sol, Como Las Movies, Ley Line and Margaret Slovak. (HAAM FB page, Fox 7, Luck.Stream)

3 p.m.

Mandy Prater

4 p.m.

Official HAAM Day Showcase: Brazilian powerhouse Federico 7 meets country crooners Croy and the Boys and Austin royalty Doyle Bramhall II in a performance that also includes appearances from supergroup Glorietta, Latin pop breakout Gina Chavez, Cari Hutson and Good Company, AJ Vallejo and Kelly Green, Pelvis Wrestley, San Gabriel and Bri Bagwell. (HAAM FB page, Luck.Stream)

5 p.m.

Oscar Ornelas

5:30 p.m.

Stellar

CJ Niehoff

6 p.m.

Jan Seides

Emily Grace Clark

Clint Manning

Billy Wilson with Coleman Berg

Joanna Howerton and Michael Cross

Steve Brooks

Hanna Barakat

Sho & Shin

Singing Lady Banana Bread

6:30 p.m.

Brian Wolff

7 p.m.

Official HAAM Day Showcase: Austin’s kings of swing Asleep at the Wheel kick off a bananas lineup featuring Jackie Venson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Grupo Fantasma, Hayes Carll, Shinyribs, Alesia Lani, Riders Against the Storm, Nakia, Gina Chavez, Rosie Flores, Bull Y Los Buffalos, Band of Heathens, Indrajit Banerjee, Ruthie Foster, Jack Ingram and Tiarra Girls. (HAAM FB page, Fox 7, Luck.Stream)

Eric Leikam

7:30 p.m.

Nick Swift Band

Bethany Becker Band

Primo Musique

Batty Jr + Susannah Joffe

8 p.m.

Spectral Sea

Flametrick Subs

Amy Atchley

9 p.m.

What You Will

Magnifico