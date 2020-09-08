September 11 is remembered, a Shakespeare classic gets a new look and a strange island is the setting for a spooky mystery.



Dispatches: Weekly TV news

Anna Faris announced that she is leaving CBS sitcom “Mom” before the show’s upcoming eighth season, which is set to start production on Sept. 14. “While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family,” she said.



HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot will begin production in October. The action is set eight years after the original show’s finale and will follow a new generation of social media savvy private school teens.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

To commemorate the events of September 11, ABC is broadcasting “9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together” (Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET). The hour-long special was filmed on May 15, 2014 to mark President Barack Obama’s opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum. The History Channel will also air two specials: “9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93” (8 p.m. ET) and “9/11: The Pentagon” (9 p.m. ET).



“Great Performances” kicks off its fall season with a new production of “Romeo and Juliet” (Sept. 11, 9 p.m. ET). The cinematic adaptation of Shakespeare’s romantic classic features the current generation of The Royal Ballet dancers and was filmed on studio sets in Budapest.



British political thriller “Secret State” dives into the fraught relationship between a democratically elected government, corporations and banks (Sept. 12, Ovation TV, 7 p.m. ET). Based on the novel, “A Very British Coup,” by Chris Mullins, it stars Gabriel Byrne, John Hodder and Ruth Negga.



“Coastal Elites” (Sept. 12, HBO, 8 p.m. ET) is billed as a socially distanced comedic satire that features five characters sharing their points of view on politics, culture and the pandemic.



Jude Law and Naomie Harris star in “The Third Day” (Sept. 14, HBO, 9 p.m. ET). The limited series is told in two parts. “Summer” follows Sam (Law) and “Winter” follows Helen (Harris), as they are both drawn to the mysterious British island of Osea. It’s a spooky puzzle filled with grief, symbolism and strong performances.



The 11th season of animated half-hour comedy, “Archer,” debuts (Sept. 16, FXX, 10 p.m. ET) with two back-to-back episodes.



When a passenger plane disappears, investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife”) and her mentor Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer) are called in to investigate. The mystery unfolds with plenty of twists and turns. “Departure” is on Sept. 17 on Peacock.



From the production company behind “The Great British Baking Show,” comes “The Great Pottery Throw Down” (Sept. 17, HBO Max). Ten British potters compete in weekly challenges to become Potter of the Week.



Report Card: Ratings winners and losers

Winners: “Big Brother” continues to perform steady on Thursday nights.



Losers: Nickelodeon is removing the animated series, “Made by Maddie,” from its schedule amid public criticism over similarities between the children’s program and Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning animated short, “Hair Love.”

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin Goes to Washington: Shaping the President on Television’s ‘The West Wing.’” She has a Ph.D. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, email her at staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.