Here are some interesting new releases available now on cable and digital VOD.

Video on Demand

"Just Mercy": Jamie Foxx was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his powerful performance as Walter McMillian, a death row inmate in Alabama. Michael B. Jordan ("Fruitvale Station") plays Bryan Stevenson, a young Harvard Law graduate who moves to the state and teams up with Eva Ansley (Brie Larson) to start the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit group in Montgomery, Alabama. Their organization fights to help poor people who could not otherwise pay to be represented in court. Destin Daniel Cretton ("Short Term 12") directs this thought-provoking adaptation of Stevenson's own book of the same name, which follows the difficult legal journey to prove his client was wrongly accused. In support of the recent Blackout Tuesday, Warner Bros. has made this film available as a free rental from all major VOD platforms (and, in many cases, it can also be purchased for as low as $3.99). The studio released a statement saying it hopes the film will help educate viewers about "the systemic racism that plagues our society." (Cable and digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)

"You Don't Nomi": After the global success of their erotic thriller "Basic Instinct," director Paul Verhoeven and screenwriter Joe Eszterhas decided they would continue to push boundaries in Hollywood by making a lavishly sexy NC-17 movie set in Las Vegas. By the time that "Showgirls" hit theaters in the fall of 1995, controversy far outweighed ticket sales, and the movie was perceived as a bomb. In this highly entertaining documentary, Jeffrey McHale proves the old adage that "one man's trash is another man's treasure" as he sits down with defenders and detractors to examine the film, its impact, and the aftermath. We're served copious amounts of archival production footage and interviews from the original release that could push this into "special features from a DVD“ territory in lesser hands. He also features two of the best-known cultural voices on the movie, Adam Nayman (author of the book "It Doesn't Suck") and David Schmader, whose "Greatest Movie Ever Made" commentary track was featured by MGM on a 2004 home video release. Perhaps not surprisingly, none of the actors or creative team sit down for new interviews (it is unfortunate that star Elizabeth Berkley is not a part of this), but we do get a look at the critical lens the movie was seen through upon release and the revisionary critiques that have followed. McHale also smartly dissects recurring themes and imagery from Verhoeven's earlier work to deliver an in-depth analysis of this iconic cult classic. (Cable and digital VOD)