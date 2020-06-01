When we featured pop-classical crossover combo Montopolis in our Austin360 Artist of the Month series last summer, it was largely because of the evocative work they’d been doing that combined music and film. For last year’s “The Living Coast” and its predecessor, “The Legend of Big Bend,” bandleader Justin Sherburn and his crew created instrumental adventures to accompany radiant nature films that documented some of Texas’ most picturesque natural settings.

Thus the recent resurgence of drive-in theaters during the pandemic has opened up an opportunity for Montopolis. On the first two Thursdays this month, June 4 and 11, the band will present “The Living Coast” at drive-in theaters in Buda and Round Rock, respectively.

The group, which last month presented a livestream multimedia performance on the Long Center’s Facebook page, will combine dramatic video footage of the Texas coast with live music and narrative passages in the programs, which run from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets, $20, are available online from the Doc’s Drive-In website for the Buda show, and from the Blue Starlite Drive-In ticket site for the Round Rock show.

Here’s a short video preview:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>