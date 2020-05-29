



ENNIS — After a long delay, Theatre Rocks! invites the community to venture out and enjoy some laughs and an entertaining story with the world premiere of “An Orphan’s Adventure” by H. Lee McMillion, which runs June 5 to 20.

In the deep Dark Ages, a baby is abandoned in the hollow of a majestic oak tree; he is found and raised by a poor village woman (played by Kelly Kovar of Ennis). When the orphan boy (Connor Perry of Milford) turns 16, he sets out on a quest to discover his true identity. His adventure leads him to hilarious and musical companions, including Bernard the Bard (Andrew Williams of Red Oak), Penelope the Pig (Annie Jane Adams of Ennis) and Hellen the Hyper-aggressive Elf (Grace Martin of Waxahachie and Alexandra McDonnell of Midlothian).

The comedic adventure story includes humor for all ages, with something of a Wizard of Oz meets King Arthur meets Monty Python vibe. It’s a new play by H. Lee McMillion, who was raised in Ellis County and is now a writer of middle grade and young adult fiction and plays. Her book, “The New Knights,” was recently released on Amazon.

The stage play also features original music composed by Gillian Rae Perry, who was the Waxahachie Symphony Association Young Artist instrumentalist award winner back in 2013. Since then, she has earned degrees in music composition and film from SMU and an MFA in music composition from The California Institute of the Arts and is a fellow with the LA Chamber Orchestra.

Theatre Rocks! is located at 505 NW Main St. in Ennis. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, June 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 14, and Saturday, June 20. Doors open 30 minutes before show time. Seating will be limited. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for senior adults and students. For more information or reservations, call 972-878-5126 or visit www.theatrerocks.com.