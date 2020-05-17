Toward the end of the year, students who study music at the university level usually have some kind of assignment or showcase at the end of a semester, showcasing their talents and the work they have put in through weeks and months.

But for Sarah Beckham-Turner’s opera students at West Texas A&M University, like any other music students throughout the country, they had to showcase their talents in a more remote setting due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Beckham-Turner, who serves as an assistant professor of voice and opera at the university, recently posted the students’ spring concert, titled “Mozart Recitatives in Quarantine,” on YouTube. Recitatives, according to a news release from the university, are the musical dialogue scenes between arias, duets and group performances within an opera.

Beckham-Turner originally planned for the students to perform the works live on April 21, due to the program performing its production of “Our Town” in January. She said this gave students the time to really focus on this project, highlighting important skills in the opera world.

“I was really looking forward to getting to take my time to really dig in, and then we went home for spring break and never came back,” she said. “We sort of had to shift a little bit, and a lot of the responsibility fell on the students, unfortunately, because I couldn’t get them in a room and hash things out over and over.”

In the preparation process, Beckham-Turner said students had gotten to the point, while attending classes in-person, of putting the text with the music. When she found out that students were not coming back to school in-person after Spring Break, Beckham-Turner had a decision to make.

“I spent about a week deciding, ‘Okay, am I going to have to cancel this altogether? Am I just going to say, take the semester off?’ which was an option that was put out there for me,” she said. “I thought about doing that. That would have been totally the easy way out. But this was a really important project and something that any opera singer needs to know how to do, and so I thought, ‘No, we are going to do this,’ and then came the process of ’How are we going to do this?’”

Because of this new way students had to approach the material, Beckham-Turner encouraged the students to focus on the acting portion of the exercise. She said each performer had to understand what every word they were saying meant, as well as understanding the character’s motive.

Through the remote approach to this performance, Beckham-Turner put the videos together to make a cohesive video performance of each recitative.

“I had the super fun task of video editing, which was never my forte, and it took me many, many, many hours,” she said. “But we did it, and is it perfect? No, but did they learn something? Absolutely, and now they have a video that they are proud of and they got to perform. This is sort of the way we have to perform right now. This is our only option for getting our artistic juices flowing and our outlet, our performing outlet.”

Beckham-Turner was blown away by some of the students during this process, embracing new strategies of learning the material for performance. She is proud of her students and the work they put in to accomplish this project, even while they were in different circumstances than they usually were in during the spring semester.

The students learned a lot through the process.

Eleisha Miller, a sophomore from San Antonio, said in the news release she had gotten used to relying on face-to-face interactions while preparing for scenes.

But Miller said she grew through this process.

“Jumping into an all online platform was a bit odd at first, but it really helped having Professor (Beckham-Turner) and Ashlynn (Faust, Miller’s duet partner) supporting me,” Miller said. “They were both so incredibly understanding, and it was awesome having them at my side during this unsure time. It made the process less scary and more of a fun experience for me.”

But even through the process of the students putting together these videos, Beckham-Turner thinks it shows how important live music performances are.

“Nothing will replace live music,” Beckham-Turner said. “There is something very exciting about being in the presence of the sweat and the action and where things are really happening. But we all need music and art in our lives to get by. Imagine going through your day never turning on the TV or never listening to any music, and that is what our world would turn into if we just turned off all of our artists. We need art. It inspires us. It makes us better as the audiences.”

To see the videos the students in the opera program at West Texas A&M put together, visit https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8_0kPRgmm-PqArWlUvnWlWlRU5ULMPU9.