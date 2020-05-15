Here is an interesting new release available now on cable and digital VOD as well as a title currently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

"Emma": We have now been living with movie theaters closed down long enough that the "premium VOD" titles that hit services back in March are now getting their standard home video releases already. So if you weren't willing to pay $19.99 to rent Autumn de Wilde's utterly charming adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel, you can now check it out at a normal price. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as our titular character, growing up spoiled during the reign of King George III. Despite a distinct disinterest in romance for herself, Emma fancies herself a matchmaker and becomes obsessed with finding love for her governess, Miss Taylor, who soon marries. This turns Emma's attention to finding a suitable mate for her friend Harriet (Mia Goth). This is De Wilde's debut film, but she has had a very successful career as a photographer. This gives an already luxurious period piece a dazzling color palette and meticulous art direction that makes nearly shot suitable for framing. If you feel like there was absolutely no reason for there to be another version of this story, I felt the same way before I gave it a shot. Even if you know the story like the back of your hand (or have just watched "Clueless" a thousand times), this retelling is still very much worth your time. (Cable and digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)

Also on streaming services

"A Secret Love:" Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel grew up in a time when gay people nearly always had to hide their true selves. The two women from Edmonton, Canada, met in 1947 while Terry was a 22-year-old catcher in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (yes, the same one depicted in Penny Marshall's "A League of Their Own"). At the time, queer people risked being arrested, and so the two women did all they could to pass unnoticed in their daily lives, even though their relationship began to get serious. After moving to Chicago, in part to get away from all the people who knew them, the two women introduced each other as cousins to outsiders and managed to live together for decades without raising too many eyebrows along the way. This touching documentary chronicles the couple in their later years, finally coming out to their extended families after over 60 years together and beginning to deal with the struggles of aging in the LGBTQ community. With popular culture so rarely presenting any images or stories of gay and lesbian elders, this is a welcome addition to the canon. (Netflix)