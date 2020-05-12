Kevin Fink will no longer be the only chef at Emmer & Rye and Hestia who has his own specially inscribed pressed white chef’s coat framed for posterity.

Food & Wine magazine Tuesday named Emmer & Rye and Hestia chef-partner Tavel Bristol-Joseph one of the 10 Best New Chefs in America. If you’ve had the chef’s cantaloupe sorbet with salted cream at Emmer & Rye, his playful take on a s’mores at Hestia or his Monster Cookie at Henbit, you understand why.

The Guyanese chef exhibits an elegant touch with his array of desserts, and the chef-partner has expanded his roles beyond pastry. Before dining rooms were ordered closed, diners could often spot Bristol-Joseph working the floor, greeting guests and touching tables in his role at Hestia. Bristol-Joseph, along with Fink, moved to Austin from Arizona to open former Austin360 Dining Guide #1 Emmer & Rye in 2015.

"It’s a great honor and blessing to be a part of this group of extremely talented chefs. To be recognized, especially in these hard times, due to your hard work and dedication, is something that I’m still trying to find the right words for," Bristol-Joseph said in an email to the Statesman. "We’ve all had set-backs and had to rise from the ashes. This honor is a symbol of hope. That no matter what is happening around you, you can find the joy and happiness within the struggle."

I’ve had a lot of struggles in my life that I’ve had to overcome.The two things that keep me going are having hope and believing. Believe that there is a brighter tomorrow, and as long as you keep hope alive, you’ll always come out stronger in the end. Look at me for example, I grew up in a poor country, sleeping on the floor for most of my life, to Food & Wine’s Best New Chef!"

With the honor, Bristol joins a group of Food & Wine Best New Chefs from Austin that includes Will Packwood (2001), David Bull (2003), Tyson Cole (2005), Bryce Gilmore (2011), Paul Qui (2014), Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas (2015), and Fink (2016).

Food & Wine magazine solicited nominations for its prestigious list from food writers, cookbook authors, Best New Chef alumni, and other trusted experts around the country, before restaurant editor Khushbu Shah traveled the country to do the research that would lead to her final proclamation.

Previous winners of the award that dates back to 1988 include Daniel Boulud (’88), Nancy Silverton (’90), Tom Colicchio (’91), David Chang (’06) and Stephanie Izard (‘11).

