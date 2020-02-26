Here’s what’s happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.

Friday: Amanda Shires, L.A. Edwards at Antone’s. The 2017 Americana Music Association’s emerging artist award winner, West Texas native Shires actually began emerging much earlier, playing fiddle with the legendary Texas Playboys as a teenager. Nowadays, she’s probably best known as a member of two bands: the 400 Unit, which backs her husband, Jason Isbell, and the Highwomen, last year’s hot debut supergroup that also features Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby. But it’s still well worth catching her solo shows, too, and she brings along a quality opening act in L.A. (Luke Andrew) Edwards, whose 2018 debut album “True Blue” was produced by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers bassist Ron Blair. $25. 9 p.m. 305 E. Fifth St. antonesnightclub.com. — P.B.

Saturday: Kool & the Gang at ACL Live. Brothers Robert (aka Kool) and Ronald Bell have been helping fans around the world “celebrate good times” for almost 50 years. While the trunk-bumping funk of hits like “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging” might bring the crowd to their feet, the band’s more mature fan base will appreciate the world-class music venue’s comfortable seating. Ms. Mack & the Daddies open. $59.50-$69.50. 8 p.m. 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd. acl-live.com. — D.S.S.

Sunday: Eliza Gilkyson & Carrie Rodriguez at One World Theatre. Billed together here as “Las Hijas de Cancion,” these two well-traveled Austin singer-songwriters teamed up for this show at least partly because both are daughters of renowned folk musicians — Terry Gilkyson and David Rodriguez. Gilkyson has a much-anticipated album coming out next month, while Rodriguez has lately been on a roll with her monthly Laboratorio series of collaborative shows at Cactus Cafe. $20-$93. 7 p.m. 7701 Bee Caves Road. oneworldtheatre.org. — P.B.

Monday: Mystery Monday with Christine Albert at El Mercado Backstage. Albert recently announced that March 2 and 9 will be the final nights for Mystery Monday, the weekly series she started seven years ago with the late Sarah Elizabeth Campbell. Albert, whose plate is always more than full from her work with the Grammys and the Swan Songs nonprofit she founded to provide music for end-of-life situations, deserves the breather. But these shows will be missed by devotees who regularly pack El Mercado’s back room for dinner, drinks and music, featuring a revolving cast of first-class guest artists. Joining in this week will be Ulla, Javier Chapparo and Suzanna Choffel, with keyboardists Chris Gage and Chip Dolan supporting band fixtures Bobby Kallus on drums and David Carroll on bass. Next week’s finale will feature Butch Hancock and Jimmie Dale Gilmore. There’s no cover charge, but donations will be accepted at the March 2 show for Swan Songs as part of the Amplify Austin fundraising initiative. 7 p.m. 1302 South First St. austinbackstage.com. — P.B.

Wednesday: Lila Downs at Paramount Theatre. Recently recognized by the Latin Recording Academy as one of the 2019 “leading ladies of entertainment,” Downs has a storied career that includes 14 albums, one Grammy Award and six Latin Grammys. Since her first release in 1994, she’s been a champion of indigenous Mexican languages and folkloric music styles. On her latest album, 2019′s “Al Chile,” she leads listeners on a vibrant journey through rural Mexico with a voice that aches with drama, lively cumbia sound beds and lyricism that challenges the powers that be. $20-$63. 8 p.m. 713 Congress Ave. austintheatre.org. — D.S.S.

Thursday: Sy Smith, Eimaral Sol at Empire. Underground queen Sy Smith spent the last decade pushing L.A.’s new soul scene forward alongside fellow West Coast innovators (and former bandmates) Kamasi Washington and Thundercat. With an affinity for lyrical poetry and silky soprano riffs that occasionally slip into post-modern doo wop, she’s the perfect match for whimsical local R&B standout, Eimaral Sol. Torre Blake opens. $12. 7 p.m. 606 E. Seventh St. empireatx.com. — D.S.S.

Los Lobos, Ozomatli, Southern Avenue at ACL Live

Sloan at 3Ten

Magic City Hippies, Maye at Emo’s

Twrp, Protomen at Mohawk outdoor

Beach Bunny, Field Medic, Indigo De Souza at Barracuda

La Juan D’Arienzo at Scottish Rite Theater

Michaela Anne at Cactus Cafe

Reverent Few, Ray Prim EP release, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub

Matt Gilchrest single release, A. Sinclair, Cartright, Wil Cope at Hole in the Wall

Dumptruck, Larry Seaman & the Kirby Mao at Sam’s Town Point

Wagoneers at Broken Spoke

Soul Man Sam, Rosie Flores at C-Boy’s

Lucky, Teeta, Isis Payne at Empire

Borzoi, Deep Time, Sundae Crush, Pollen Rx at Hotel Vegas

Medicine Man Revival, Kalu & the Electric Joint, Think No Think, Blues Specialists at Continental Club

Altamesa, Pocket Sounds, Eastern Leaves at Far Out Lounge

Red Young’s Tenor Madness, Sharon Bourbonnais at Elephant Room

Shake Russell & Michael Hearne at Threadgill’s

Cream Cheese Accident, Extreme Heat, Leeann Atherton at One-2-One Bar

Fennario Flats at Cosmic

Shinyribs, Jon Dee Graham at Paramount Theatre

Brothers of a Feather at Antone’s (sold out)

Joe Ely Band, Possessed By Paul James at Gruene Hall

Twiddle, Kitchen Brothers at Mohawk outdoor

Bruce Robison, W.C. Clark, Kathleen O’Keefe at Saxon Pub

Jason Eady at Cactus Cafe

Elohim, Bahari, Mehro at Scoot Inn

Tameca Jones, Torino Black, John X Reed at Continental Club

Christian Bland & the Revelators, Strange Lot album release, Rotten Mangos at Hotel Vegas

Dale Watson at Broken Spoke

The Other Ones Foundation “Funkraiser” benefit with Henry Invisible, Flyjack, TOOF Family Band at ABGB

Sanco Loop, Herschel McFarland, John Driver at Black Lodge

Tall Heights, Victoria Canal at Barracuda

Remember Jones (Amy Winehouse tribute) at 3Ten

Pilar Andujar, Atash at One-2-One Bar

Marc Anthony at H-E-B Center

Pup, Screaming Females, Drew Thomson Foundation at Emo’s

Resentments, Ulla at Saxon Pub

Rosie Flores at ABGB

Ian Ferguson at Mohawk indoor

Purgatory Players at El Mercado Backstage

Willie Pipkin, Heybale, Marshall Hood at Continental Club

Cracker Box, Mike Stinson at C-Boy’s

Selfless Lovers at Cosmic

Sharon Bourbonnais with Shiny Soul Sisters Alice Spencer & Kelley Mickwee at One-2-One Bar

Lonelyland, Bonnie Bishop at Saxon Pub

Dale Watson, Peterson Brothers at Continental Club

Church on Monday Band at Continental Gallery

Steel Monday with Rose Sinclair & Dave Biller at Sam’s Town Point

Crystal Finger, Andrea Magee’s Girl Jam at C-Boy’s

Living Eye, Wurve, Rattlesnake Milk at Mohawk indoor

Open mic with Kacy Crowley at Cactus Cafe

Olivia O’Brien, Hey Violet, Drumaq at Emo’s

Sango, Savon at Empire

Chris Beall, Sue Foley, David Grissom at Saxon Pub

Ephraim Owens, James McMurtry at Continental Gallery

Mike Stinson, Whitney Rose at Continental Club

Lindsay Beaver, Antone’s Big Trio, Ruins at Antone’s

Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s

Pelvis Wrestley, Stretch Panic, Fragile Rock at Cheer Up Charlies

Floyd Domino’s All-Stars at Sam’s Town Point

Durawa at El Mercado Backstage

Warren Hood at Cosmic

Ali Holder at Geraldine’s

Palehound, Adult Mom, Pollen Rx at Barracuda

BMI Songwriters in the Round with Melat, Forrest Weiss, Roxann Woods, Robynn Shayne, Trey Privott, Julie No at Saxon Pub

James McMurtry, Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Continental Club

Heather Mae at Cactus Cafe

David Dondero, Amy Annelle, Clayton England at Far Out Lounge

Warren Hood at ABGB

Eve, Leady, Buck & Speedy; Lou Ann Barton, Bill Carter at Antone’s

Matt Hubbard, John X Reed at C-Boy’s

Brannen & Red at Continental Gallery

Torino Black, Molly Dangerous, Slow Motion Cowboy at Hotel Vegas

Jana Pochop, Libby Koch at Threadgill’s

Red Not Chili Peppers tribute band, This Is It at Antone’s

Patrice Pike, Love & Chaos at Saxon Pub

Crescent Soul Revue, Guitar Grady at Sam’s Town Point

Bonnie Whitmore, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery

Casper Rawls with Earl Poole Ball, Brad Fordham and Jon Hahn at Continental Club

Suzanna Choffel at C-Boy’s

Kenny Williams, Ryan Davis Trio at Parker Jazz Club