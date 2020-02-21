Author/filmmaker Tamara Saviano and songwriters Bill Carter and Ruth Ellsworth Carter will receive special honors at this year’s Austin Music Awards on March 11 at ACL Live, show organizers announced Thursday.

Saviano, whose Guy Clark documentary "Without Getting Killed or Caught" (based on her book of the same name) will premiere at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival, will receive the fifth annual Margaret Moser Women in Music Award. Named after the longtime Austin Chronicle music journalist who died in 2017, the award recognizes prominent women in Austin’s music industry. Previous recipients are Susan Antone, Dianne Scott, Rose Reyes and Liz Lambert.

The Carters, whose songs became staples of the repertoires of Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Fabulous Thunderbirds and others, will receive the fourth annual Townes Van Zandt Songwriter Award, which honors notable Texas songwriters and is named after the legendary Fort Worth native. Previous recipients are Terry Allen, Joe Ely and Alejandro Escovedo.

Organizers also announced that the 38th annual awards show will feature performances by Grupo Fantasma, Jon Dee Graham, Blackillac, Kathy McCarty & Rich Brotherton, Sir Woman, Hard Proof, Walker Lukens & the Sidearms, Big Wy’s Horns, the Well, Harry & Emmy, DJ Chorizo Funk and others. Tickets, $30-$60, are available via the venue’s website.

