Once they announce Kim Kardashian West as a speaker, you know it’s officially time to start prepping your South by Southwest game.

Last year, we compiled years of tips for SXSW newbies into a huge SXSW 101 guide. Who to follow? Where to go? What to wear? Austin360 editor Eric Webb joined Austin360 Radio hosts Amy Edwards and Whitney Stropp in the studio this week to break down some of the key tips.

Listen to the highlights and check out the full guide. Get full coverage before, during and after the fest at austin360.com/sxsw.

