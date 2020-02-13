Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

OUT THIS WEEK

Star Parks, "The New Sounds of Late Capitalism" (Modern Outsider). I like the band’s description of trying to create lushly orchestrated soundscapes with indie-band resources as "Burt Bacharach on a budget." This 11-track album, which follows their 2016 debut "Don’t Dwell," finds leader Andy Bianculli expanding from what began as a solo project to a full-fledged band that includes keyboardist Nathaniel Klugman, bassist Ben Burdick and drummer Keith Lough (both also of Go Fever), and horn players Derek Phelps and Wayne Myers. Bianculli’s high-pitched vocals might be an acquired taste, but they mesh well with the carefully layered arrangements the band recorded in producer-engineer Danny Reisch’s Lockhart studio. In-store Feb. 13 at Waterloo Records, playing March 6 at Barracuda. Here’s the track "Something More":



Angelica Rahe, "Reina." "The title of the record translates to ‘Queen,’ and the album unfolds in several movements as a portrait of an artist’s transformation," notes American-Statesman/Austin360 writer Deborah Sengupta Stith. "She grapples with a tendency toward self-sabotage and unhealthy desire before rediscovering her roots, reveling in inner strength and claiming her crown. Along the way we are treated to entrancing cascades of guitar, Spanish poetry whisper sung over lush and lovely soundscapes and a sensual vision of femininity at its most powerful." Read the full feature story here. Release show Feb. 14 at Mohawk. Here’s the track "Como Yo":



Danny Malone, "We the Tigress, They the Wildebeast." One of Austin’s most intriguing pop songwriters for more than a decade, Malone has at times faded from view because of recordings that never got released. "We the Tigress" helps to remedy that, rescuing this 11-song collection that initially was scheduled to come out two years ago. Malone’s piano-based compositions and emotional vocal delivery shine on what’s planned as the first of several collaborations with the nonprofit mobile studio Transient Mic. Release show Feb. 13 at Mohawk. Here’s the track "Leaves":



Moonray, "Honeymoon" EP (Satellite). Five-song release from the synth-pop duo of Jonray and Barbara Higginbotham. Here’s the track "Cotton Candy Disco Pie":

A. Sinclair, "In the Middle of the Night" EP. Latest from the veteran indie-rock band led by Aaron Sinclair. Release show Feb. 15 at ABGB. Here’s the title track:



RECENTLY RELEASED

Beth Richard, "Forever Man." Follow-up to 2014 solo debut "Same Girl" from the former leader of local pop band Quatropaw. Release show Feb. 16 at One-2-One Bar. Here’s the title track:



COMING SOON

FEB. 21: Heart Bones, "Hot Dish" (Love OnLine).

FEB. 21: Sasha K.A, "Family."

FEB. 21: Jon Wolfe, "Live at Gruene Hall," release shows Feb. 21-22 at Gruene Hall.

FEB. 28: Eric Johnson, "EJ Vol II."

MARCH 6: Tommy Rebel & the Righteous, "Renaissance Dude."

MARCH 6: Panhandlers, self-titled (Next Waltz).

MARCH 6: Brownout, "Berlin Sessions" (Fat Beats), release shows March 6-7 at 3Ten.

MARCH 27: Tender Things, "How You Make a Fool" (Spaceflight).

APRIL 3: Pike & Sutton, "Heart Is a Compass."

APRIL 10: Eliza Gilkyson, "Sooner or Later" (Red House).

APRIL 24: Whitney Rose, "I Still Go to Rodeos."

MAY 22: Reckless Kelly, "American Girls" and "American Jackpot" (Thirty Tigers).

