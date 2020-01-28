Dining

Oak & Smoke: Dinner at the Switch with Dan Garrison. The founder of Garrison Brothers Distillery will co-host a special dinner at the Switch, the Dripping Springs sister restaurant to Stiles Switch BBQ. Smoked meats will be paired with Garrison Brothers bourbon. The evening will end with a pit room tour for those interested in taking a peek behind the scenes at the Switch. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $100. 166 Hargraves Drive, Suite G-100. theswitchdripping.com/online-ordering/garrisondinner

Soil: A Seed to Pop-Up Dinner. A new beet has been developed that is so tender and sweet, you can eat it without cooking. An Austin-based company called Urban American Farmer is working with local chefs to get Badger Flame on menus across the city, starting with this dinner. The pop-up dining experience will feature six courses from six chefs — three local and three visiting — including Philip Speer of Comedor and Todd Duplechan of Lenoir. 7 p.m. Jan. 30 and 31. $160. Distribution Hall, 1500 E. Fourth St. facebook.com/events/2545165799063628 — Addie Broyles

Music

Tim Easton at Cactus Cafe. Few singer-songwriters exemplify the spirit of the traveling troubadour more than Easton, who first rose to prominence in the 1990s as leader of alt-country rockers the Haynes Boys. He busked on the streets of European capitals, lived in the Joshua Tree desert and become an honorary Alaskan before settling in Nashville — but he’s often back out there on the road. 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $15-$18. 2247 Guadalupe St. cactuscafe.org — Peter Blackstock

Gardening calendar

Foraging Class at the Natural Gardener. Master Naturalist Jacob Clabby will lead a workshop about foraging edible and medicinal plants of Central Texas. Learn about foraging technique, ethics and what to look for so you get the right plants every time. Clabby is a certified Capital Area Master Naturalist, urban forest steward and longtime forager. 10 a.m. Feb. 1. Free. 8648 Old Bee Cave Road. tngaustin.com

Faerie Tea Parties at Zilker Botanical Garden. Faeries are landing at the garden. Welcome them and get prepared for the joys of springtime. Come dressed in your faerie best to one of the tea parties, where you can take home a plant to invite faeries into your own garden, enjoy refreshments with friends and look for signs of faerie landings throughout the garden. Register ahead of time to attend. 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 1-2, 22. $22-$24. 2220 Barton Springs Road. zilkergarden.org