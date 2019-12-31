Music

“Getting a Handle on Handel.” La Follia performs the music of Handel starting after his development from a precocious upstart in Hamburg, through his musical awakening in Rome, to his establishment as a celebrated master in London. Featured guests are soprano Gitanjali Mathur, tenor Steven Brennfleck and oboist Sarah Davol. They are joined by a 14-piece baroque orchestra led by concertmaster Stephen Redfield. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $10-$30. Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 2111 Alexander Ave. lafollia.org

Theater & dance

“Beginning.” Ishida is a new contemporary dance company in Austin that will premiere multiple creations in a two-day show by artistic director Brett Ishida, former dancer with Les Grands Ballets Canadiens in Montréal. Ishida’s work is narrative-driven and merges theatrical images with the aesthetic beauty of the human form, athleticism and precise physicality. As she builds her repertoire, her pieces will intertwine like dreams. 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $64-$104. The Long Center, 701 W. Riverside Drive. 512-464-5664, thelongcenter.org.

Art

“The Art of Chad Smith” at Russsell Collection Fine Art Gallery. Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is an artist in more ways than one. He will premiere his North American fine art tour, "The Art of Chad Smith," in Austin. Smith works with drumsticks to capture light in a variety of ways, crafting rhythms that translate to one-of-a-kind pieces. All artwork will be on exhibition and available for acquisition for one week only. Opens Saturday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Jan. 12. 1009 W. Sixth St. russell-collection.com/upcoming-exhibitions

Comedy

“My Own Worst Enemy” at ColdTowne Theater. “My Own Worst Enemy” is all about your inner bully. “Your parents are disappointed in you” is just one of the disparaging thoughts we’ve likely had, and now you can watch the cast of “My Own Worst Enemy” bring them to life and dispel them in the span of an hour. This innovative improvised comedy, based on our shared social anxieties, explores the contrast between reality and how our brains perceive it. 8:30 p.m. Saturday through Feb. 8. $12. 4803 Airport Blvd. coldtownetheater.com.

Nightlife

David Bowie Birthday Bash at Drinks Lounge. It's the East Austin bar’s biggest party of the year — gather the weekend before David Bowie’s birthday to celebrate the late musician’s brilliance. DJ Sue will play Bowie music all night (from the years of 1964 to 1984) with all the glitz and glamour. There will be face painting and shirt-printing. Funds raised will be donated to Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. $5 suggested donation at the door. 2001 E. Cesar Chavez St. facebook.com/events/583144782441105/

La Fiesta de Reyes at Circuit of the Americas. Coming off a thrilling inaugural season in the United Soccer League, Austin Bold FC is celebrating the holidays with a new tradition — a festival in honor of the centuries-old Día de Reyes. Enjoy an afternoon of fun with players from Austin Bold FC, traditional Latin American treats, and special musical performances by Bidi Bidi Banda, Proyecto Teatro and Tejano Music Award winner Mia Garcia. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. circuitoftheamericas.com/la-fiesta-de-reyes