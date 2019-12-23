From outdoor bashes in the heart of the city and on its ranchland outskirts, to cool shows in the clubs with both rising stars of Austin and longtime local legends, New Year’s Eve in the Live Music Capital means plenty of ways to ring in 2020. Here’s a half-dozen prime picks, plus an extended list of two dozen more options for your last night out of the decade.

Austin’s New Year with Shinyribs, Peterson Brothers at Vic Mathias Shores. If you’re looking for a family-friendly warm-up for the big midnight cheer, this annual city-sponsored New Year’s Eve celebration fits the bill perfectly. Musical entertainment, in the past a multi-stage affair with many local acts, has been pared down to just two acts this year (a temporary change, we’re told). But it’s a great bill, with Kevin Russell’s swamp-rock big band Shinyribs headlining, plus blues-and-beyond sibling duo the Peterson Brothers and their band opening. Many food trucks also will be on-site. The whole thing wraps up with a 10 p.m. fireworks display, leaving time to walk across the bridge to a favorite downtown spot for counting down the final minutes and seconds of the 2010s. Free. 7:30 p.m. 900 W. Riverside Drive. austintexas.gov/any. — P.B.

Grupo Fantasma, Superfónicos at Carson Creek Ranch. New Year’s Eve under the stars at the private riverfront ranch in far East Austin sounds divine, but Texas weather this time of year is always a bit dicey. Lest you fear this event might have you battling the elements, organizers promise the party will take place in "a luxurious tent with a beautiful stage and a variety of seating plans." But will you really be sitting? Not likely. Expect a lively party-starting set from Superfónicos. Then world-class ensemble Grupo Fantasma will help you hip-swivel your way into the new decade in style. In addition to music, organizers say the event will feature specialty cocktails, sparkling wine and complimentary desserts and snacks from Austin food trucks. $75. 9 p.m. 701 Dalton Lane. carsoncreekranch.com. — D.S.S.

Chrysta Bell, Velvet Nudes, Lou Rebecca at Barracuda. The future is female, and this indie soiree features a trio of powerful women pushing boundaries on pop music. Chrysta Bell — the otherworldly one-time lead singer for iconic Austin swing band 8 ½ Souvenirs, who’s worked extensively with "Twin Peaks" director David Lynch — leads a bill that also features Velvet Nudes, the sensual new solo project from pop powerhouse Sabrina Ellis, and the intriguing electropop of Parisian ex-pat Lou Rebecca. $30-$40. 9 p.m. 611 E. Seventh St. barracudaaustin.com. — D.S.S.

Mike Flanigin Trio with Jimmie Vaughan at C-Boy’s. We typically find these R&B/blues local heroes at this venue on weekends, but it’s fitting that they’ll be onstage to welcome the new decade. Flanigin transformed himself from side player to songwriter with his 2015 solo debut, "The Drifter," one of Austin’s best albums of the 2010s. At these trio shows, though, eyes generally are on ringer guitar-slinger Vaughan, one of the most important living links between modern-day Austin and its 1970s rise as a major American music city. Sam Evans, aka Soul Man Sam, opens with his SMS Band. $44. 9 p.m. 2009 S. Congress Ave. cboys.com. — P.B.

Tuesday: Body Rock ATX at Sahara Lounge. As regular attendees will testify, this throwdown hosted by Riders Against the Storm and DJ Chorizo Funk is more than a dance party. It’s an invitation to lay down your inhibitions, sweat out your demons and nourish your soul with rhythm and motion. After 10 years as a monthly event, the party is evolving, transforming into a series of pop-up events. The theme of this event is "Jungle Juice," so drop by to sip the magic potion, close one chapter and open the next. $20. 10 p.m. 1413 Webberville Road. saharalounge.com. — D.S.S.

The Deer, Roger Sellers at Radio Coffee & Beer. It’s been quite a decade for singer Grace Rowland and her indie-folk-rock outfit the Deer, who rose from humble San Marcos beginnings to become one of the region’s most enchanting and beloved bands. They’ve long had close ties with Sellers, who’s best-known for his captivating dance-music solo recordings and performances under the name Bayonne, but sometimes he sneaks into the Deer’s string-band lineup, as well. Local pop duo Middlespoon opens. $20 advance, $30 day of show. 8 p.m. 4204 Menchaca Road. radiocoffeeandbeer.com. — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Ghostland Observatory, Golden Dawn Arkestra at ACL Live

Bob Schneider, Rod Melancon, William Harries Graham at Paramount Theatre

White Denim at Austin Central Library rooftop

Chk Chk Chk at Empire Garage

NYE 1959: "In Dreams" with Moving Panoramas, Rattlesnake Milk, Tyler Jordan & the Negative Space, Amplified Heat, Dylan Bishop, Chepo Pena, more at Hotel Vegas

Tomar & the FCs, Ray Prim at Continental Club

Wood & Wire, Ramsay Midwood at Sam’s Town Point

Delta Spirit, PR Newman, Glass Grapes at Mohawk outdoor

Guy Forsyth, South Austin Moonlighters, David Grissom at Saxon Pub

Underground Sound and Art Silent Disco at Empire Control Room

Ephraim Owens Quintet at Elephant Room

Silent Trap Party at Come and Take It Live

Alvin Crow at Broken Spoke

ERA NYE 2019/20: Bring on the ’20s at Austin American-Statesman

Henry + the Invisibles, Sunrise Police, Casual T at North Door

HeartByrne at 3Ten

Dancing Days, Ain’t Wastin’ Time, Sly Curtis at One-2-One Bar

Candi Pop at Parish

Body Rock ATX at Sahara Lounge

Eggmen at Threadgill’s

Wasabi Big Band, Kris Kimura Quintet at Parker Jazz Club

Flora & Fawna, Megafauna, Darkbird, Ladyfang at Hole in the Wall

Akina Adderley & Lex Land Trio at Geraldine’s