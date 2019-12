Trans-Siberian Orchestra rocked a packed house with Christmas cheer Thursday evening at Lubbock’s United Supermarkets Arena.

The multi-platinum, critically acclaimed progressive rock group that formed in 1999 returned to the Hub City as part of its Winter Tour 2019.

The rock-opera came back to Lubbock’s USA with all-new staging and effects in what was described as their unforgettable show, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”