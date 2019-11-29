Music

“Messiah”: An Austin Symphony Christmas Tradition. Handel’s “Messiah,” composed in just three weeks in 1742, is one of the greatest musical masterpieces of all time and a holiday season tradition of the Austin Symphony Orchestra, which will be led by guest conductor Ryan Heller for the two performances. 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. $15-$65. Tuesday: Hyde Park Baptist Church, 3901 Speedway. Wednesday: Emmaus Catholic Church, 1718 Lohmans Crossing Road, Lakeway. austinsymphony.org

Holidays

Mueller Austin’s 14th Annual Tower Lighting. The Mueller neighborhood festoons the former air traffic control tower with lights every year and hosts an event to turn them on for the rest of the holiday season. Expect treats, giveaways, a photo booth and music from the Austin Soul Train Drumline and Nash Hernandez Orchestra. There will be brief remarks from Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo just before the lighting of the tower. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Free. John Gaines Park, 2708 Sorin St. facebook.com/events/528517541271706

Film

“Elf” Pub Run and Movie Screening. Dress in your best “Elf” attire and jog over to the Paramount Theatre for the annual pub run and movie screening. Participants will run to Scholz Garten for “Elf”-themed contests and games (including a costume contest judged by Olympic silver medalist Leo Manzano) before settling in to enjoy everyone’s favorite holiday movie. Entry includes drink and popcorn tickets. Movie-only tickets are still available. 6 p.m. doors Dec. 3. $12-$25. 713 Congress Ave. tickets.austintheatre.org/5580 — Johanna Gretschel

Art

"Please Press Pause: An Exhibition of Time & Gratitude" at Art for the People. Each piece in this solo show by Julie Pelaez asks viewers to confront their current “pause” wish list (things they wish they could freeze in time) and articulate the specifics, either to themselves or in an interactive communal piece. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Jan. 25. 1711 South First St. artforthepeoplegallery.com.

“Judy” with Renee Zellweger at AFS Cinema. Austin Film Society hosts a screening of the biopic “Judy,” about actress Judy Garland and starring Zellweger. She will be in attendance, introducing the film and joining in a post-screening discussion with AFS founder and Artistic Director Richard Linklater. That 7 p.m. screening has sold out, but a 6:30 p.m. show also features a live introduction by Zellweger and a livestream of the Q&A. 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $15-$30. 6406 N. Interstate 35, Suite 3100. austinfilm.org/screening/judy-with-renee-zellweger