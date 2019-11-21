Art

Paint Your Pet at Moontower Saloon. A portrait of your pet is already pretty incredible, but it’s even more so when you’ve done it yourself. The Paint Your Pet event returns to Moontower to give you that opportunity. Once you’ve signed up for it in advance, send three pictures to the event organizer; Paint Your Pet will pick the best option, and a professional will have created a hand-drawn outline of it that it’s your job to fill in. You’ll get guidance throughout. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 25. 10212 Manchaca Road. facebook.com/events/2755496418011722

“The Meaning Wavers” at Women and Their Work. Artists Betelhem Makonnen and Stephanie Concepcion Ramirez’s artistic research converges in this multimedia Women and Their Work exhibit, which explores immigration, transnational identity and the impact of silence on our perception of history. Both artists use photo, video and installation to create this exhibition tracing two journeys toward new perspectives on the untold. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday through Jan. 9. 1710 Lavaca St. 512-477-1064, womenandtheirwork.org

Coming up

“Clue” Movie Party. At one point or another, we’ve all killed Mr. Boddy. The Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating the hilarious film adaptation of the board game Clue with a movie party. You’ll scream along with Mrs. Peacock, feel flames on the side of your face with Mrs. White and deliver perfect quips with Wadsworth, the one and only Tim Curry. Though the Alamo won’t be handing out ropes or lead pipes, you will be getting props to intensify your evening at Mr. Boddy’s spooky manor. 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26. $12.33. The Alamo Ritz, 320 E. Sixth St. drafthouse.com

Angélica Rahe at Mohawk indoor. The Spanish American artist, who did a stint as music director, guitarist and backup singer for Kali Uchis, quietly relocated her American home base to Austin over the last year. She’s gearing up for the release of her debut full-length album in February and just dropped the lead single “Como Yo.” This show is the kickoff for a national and international tour that will stretch into early 2020. Camera Cult and Cure for Paranoia open. $10-$13. 7 p.m. Nov. 27. 912 Red River St. mohawkaustin.com — Deborah Sengupta Stith

“She Loves Me.” Austin Playhouse celebrates the holiday season with a staging of this euphoric romantic musical comedy. “She Loves Me” is a charming story set in the 1930s about two feuding shop clerks, Amalia and Georg. By day, the two sparring co-workers can’t seem to find common ground, but by night write beautiful love letters to their secret admirers — each other. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, with 2 p.m. performance Dec. 21 and no performance Dec. 15, through Dec. 21. $38-$46. 6001 Airport Blvd. austinplayhouse.com/she-loves-me