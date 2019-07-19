“William Stoner and the Battle for the Inner Life” By Steve Almond. Ig Publishing, 2019, New York. 171 pages. $14.95.



Boston-based author Steve Almond does an elegant job packing as much as he does into his 171-page book about, among other things, John Williams’ 1965 novel, “Stoner.”



It’s not just the economy of words in what he calls his “peculiar pint-sized ode” that’s elegant. Almond delivers a thoughtful and lively discourse on Williams’ novel, a deep and earnest interrogation of inner life - our culture’s and his own, and valuable commentary on storytelling in novel form. Almond has a very real talent for transferring his passion to his readers, be it for candy in his wonderful book “Candy Freak” or for “Stoner.”



“Stoner” is, according to Almond and many readers, a significant novel. He has read the book dozens of times. It never fails to ensnare, encompass, inform and exhilarate him. Published first in 1965, it sold about 2,000 copies and got a few positive reviews. The author’s agent, however, was not a fan. She probably spoke for many, then and now, when she told Williams the book’s “unrelieved” narrative style was out of favor. But readers and critics kept finding the book and marveling. In 2006 the New York Review of Books republished “Stoner” and it is now read with enthusiasm around the world.



Here is Almond’s one-sentence book summary: “Stoner, the only son of subsistence farmers, attends college, unexpectedly falls in love with literature, and becomes a teacher; he endures a disastrous marriage, a prolonged academic feud, and a doomed love affair, then falls ill and dies.” Stoner was 28 when he began teaching at the University of Missouri in the novel. Almond was 28 when he first read “Stoner” in real life. Both are connected with academia, both write books, both feud.



“Literature exists to help people know themselves,” writes Almond, son of two psychologists, and co-host with author Cheryl Strayed on the podcast “Dear Sugars.” “Dear Sugars,” says Almond, is “more or less a transcription of the culture’s inner life.” In other words, Almond dives deep into inner life wherever he turns. While some may, after reading this book, conclude that his is especially complex, they would be mistaken. Almond’s thinking about his own life is offered up here in sometimes harrowing detail - especially his feuds with academia (like Stoner), his publishers, other authors, agents and bloggers - in what feels like active problem-solving and ongoing investigation, as weighed against “Stoner” and that book’s way of inviting self-examination.



Almond’s book is beautifully timed. Reading “Stoner” today, he says, “is to recognize how shallow our conception of the heroic has grown.” He sees a “tireless compulsion to be known … rather than seeking to know ourselves” and finds much amiss in our politics. The book helped him find clarity “in the mass delusions of our age.” Yes, Almond is hard on culture. But he’s right. And this book has a readership if only it can find its way to them.



Listeners of “Dear Sugars,” as I was off and on (it ceased production in the fall 2018), may have noticed that Almond took on a bit of a subservient role to Strayed, who projected a more assured, more grounded and less burdened persona. Her Pacific Crest Trail trek, recounted in “Wild,” was brutal and delivered many life lessons in short, intense mega-doses. Whatever the case may be, Almond’s searching ways and underlayer of struggle were apparent in his conversations with Strayed and guests. He was an excellent counter-balance to Strayed. His new book adds perspective to those probing, revealing discussions on cultural norms.



“William Stoner and the Battle for the Inner Life” is also highly readable because Almond is such a gifted writer, thinker and reader. His style is what I would call generous. He’s openly searching. He’s funny and he’s smart. He delivers way more than anyone could hope to find in this small ode to Stoner - in much the same way that he has been gifted in his own readings of “Stoner.”



“I was so grateful to be alive!” he writes about his first reading of “Stoner.” “To have found such a wise and merciful book, to have become, in some mystical manner, a student of William Stoner.” Every time he opens the book, there’s Stoner, ready “to sort me out.”

Rae Padilla Francoeur can be reached at rae@raefrancoeur.com.