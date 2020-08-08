Coming from his hometown of Cleveland, Malik Williams did not expect to stay in Amarillo long.

But Williams believes everything happens for a reason, and that includes opening Faded Skin Barber Shop in a unique place - Westgate Mall - in the town where he did not expect to stay.

"Not to get too spiritual, but I’m a firm believer in nothing just happens. Getting this place open, I believe that God opened up doors for me," he said. "I just happened to come (to the Westgate Mall) and check on this space, and the mall was on board. They were excited about the whole vision about a barber shop being in the food court. If you go to most places, that’s just not so … The floodgates just opened and everything, boom, boom, boom, just happened."

Now, Williams calls Amarillo his home.

Faded Skin opened in late October, operating in the food court of the Westgate Mall. Because of that central location, Williams and his staff interact with individuals from diverse backgrounds from towns all across the Texas Panhandle.

In the development of this business, Williams was inspired by his hometown with Faded Skin’s design, relying on graffiti and bright colors, as well as posters featuring the logo of Ohio State University as well as former Cleveland Cavaliers and current Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James.

"Always liked the colors, always liked graffiti," he said. "I used to ride a train home, back and forth from school, seeing graffiti all over the walls of the train … I just wanted to bring the big city to a small town. The people, they love it."

The design, as well as the purposeful diversity of the business’s staff, help expose different cultures to local individuals, as well as those who come from area towns like Dumas, Pampa and Borger.

David Bautista, a staff member at Faded Skin originally from California who started in December, said diversity is something that the business focuses on.

"It makes everybody feel comfortable," he said. "When we go through our hiring process, that is something that we look for … If you have a little bit of everything working in the shop, you are going to tend to draw (much more) diversity into the shop as well."

Williams said the diversity of the staff shows the diversity of the city, something that he did not expect when he moved to Amarillo.

But Williams even found out more about the community he adopted as home through the COVID-19 pandemic. After being shut down in late March, Williams said the virus affected not only his staff but also the clientele he serves, as he discovered when he opened back up in June.

"We had some clients who did get the coronavirus. I cut a lot of (hair for) people who work at Tyson, a lot of people who work at JBS, all these hospitals and everything," he said. "We have a variety of clientele. It was good to be able to see them. It was good to know that they were ready to get back in here and get their hair cut."

Bautista said by working at Faded Skin, he realizes that the Texas Panhandle is very family oriented. People come to the barber shop to talk with each other and connect as a community.

"That’s something that I respect a lot," he said. "Coming from the place where I’m from, family is very close-knit, but at the same time, you have a lot of outside sources trying to break things up. You have gang-affiliations, so on and so forth. Me kind of coming out here, I don’t have to worry too much … I feel safe, kind of like home in a way. I have adopted Amarillo as my permanent home."

Williams hopes to use Faded Skin’s platform to do some charitable work for the community in the future, as well as eventually expand his businesses to malls in cities across the region, including plans for one in Lubbock.

"This is a hub. Everyone comes to the mall. Everyone knows where it’s at," Williams said. "Everybody can get to it, whether it’s the bus or getting dropped off. People come here constantly. We are going to start using this space for other events than just cutting hair. (Those plans) are in the works right now … I wouldn’t be doing the right thing … if I didn’t try to help in some kind of way."

When Thomas Jones, a judge in Potter County, first visited the establishment, he was amazed by Faded Skin’s cleanliness and design. But what stood out to him the most was the conversation and how individuals from different backgrounds were coming together for one common cause: to get their hair cut.

"It’s a really nice, sort of upscale, barber shop, and I think that location will attract culturally diverse clientele," Jones said. "Historically, barber shops are places people go, not only for networking, but they go for the barber shop conversation. It’s usually a conversation about a variety of subjects or issues. The cultural diversity brings a good meeting place to hear opinions from different cultures, opinions from different political views as well as sports."

That family atmosphere in the community of the Texas Panhandle is what makes Williams want to stay here for the time being.

"The people here in Amarillo are very supportive, even if you aren’t from here," he said. "This is a place where you can make it your home, if you choose to. When I first moved here, I didn’t like it. I’m a big city boy. I’m from Ohio … I’m not country-nothing … But I’ve grown over the last year, two years, to really love Amarillo. You can make this place your home."

For more information about Faded Skin, visit https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Barber-Shop/Faded-Skin-Barbershop-111585033576972/.