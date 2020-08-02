Like practically any endeavor, there are a variety of reasons why someone might want to practice Savvy Shopping. Whether it is getting out of debt, improving the quality of life, or the gratification that greater value brings, a trip to the supermarket provides several paths to payoffs. However, from a kid’s standpoint, the prospect of riding in the car, getting dragged through aisles, and waiting in the checkout line is less than enticing. And as the Good Book discourages us from exasperating our children, it stands to reason that we ought to come up with something besides candy to help our young ones pass the time. As one idea, what if we could make a grocery outing more like a game? What a great idea. I’m glad you asked! And to answer your question, here are some possibilities:

• I Spy – Depending on their age, you can vary the way you play this game to best match your child’s stage of development. Ultimately, the number of ways you can do this is only limited by your imagination. For example, if your kid is beginning to learn colors, you could "spy yellow" in the produce section when you see bananas. As a variation, pick a color before going to the store and let your kid see how many times they see the color while you’re there. If your child has reached the point where they can connect the sounds of the beginning of a word with the rest of the word, you can spy the beginning sound of an item. For example, if you are thinking of candy, you could spy something that begins with a k sound. Of course, instead of saying "I spy something that begins with a c, you would say "I spy something that begins with" followed by making the k sound. Of course, it probably won’t take them long to guess "candy", but who says the game has to be hard?

• BINGO – For those trips that involve stocking up, a game like Bingo can probably go the distance. Where the conventional version features a 5 x 5 grid filled with numbers ranging from 1 to 75, Savvy Bingo has the same size grid but uses numbers from 10 to 99 (In case you have hazy recollections of this game, you can refresh your memory here: http://bingorules.org/bingo-rules.htm.). When an item is placed in a shopping cart, the first two digits/numbers in the product’s price are used in place of a caller selecting a random number. For example, a cost of $1.50 translates into 15, $.99 into 99, and $12.98 into 12. If the number is on a participant’s card, they mark off that square. The first person to cross off a vertical, horizontal, or diagonal line through 5 squares wins. If no one ends up with a straight line, the winner can be the one with the most matches. For your convenience, you can print off Savvy Bingo cards here (You’re welcome!): https://goo.gl/XYMZbx. Even better, each print out will generate Bingo cards with a fresh set of numbers! If your kids are too young for numbers, a pictorial Bingo card is available here: http://lets-explore.net/blog/wp-content/uploads/2010/02/grocerybingo.pdf.

• Scavenger Hunt – If your kids are at an age where you are comfortable sending them off on their own, you can assign them to find select items from your shopping list. If you don’t have a list (seriously?), use the store ad and mark some items you might want them to locate. If you want to get more elaborate, make the list for your child ahead of time and let them find all the of these products. If you want to keep it basic, give each kid a letter or color. Challenge them to find as many items that start with that letter or match the color.

• Additional Resources – Of course, there are many other opportunities where you can turn the task of grocery shopping into an activity that combines fun and learning for kids. Some possibilities can be found at Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/jwang43/grocery-store-activities/ and http://www.123homeschool4me.com/2013/10/learning-at-grocery-store-free.html.

On top of turning a chore into something altogether better, you are helping your child learn and preparing them to make better choices in the future. When you add in the savings that come from Savvy Shopping, you could almost get tired of all the winning!

At the same time, be sure to observe CDC guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html) just to be on the safe side.

