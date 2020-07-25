Amarillo organizations receive Humanities Texas Relief Grants

Seven cultural and educational nonprofit organizations in Amarillo have received Relief Grants from Humanities Texas. According to a news release, Humanities Texas awarded more than $1.1 million to 198 Texas nonprofits that suffered losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients include the Amarillo Museum of Art, American Quarter Horse Foundation, Center City of Amarillo, Chamber Music Amarillo, High Plains Public Radio, Kwahadi Museum, and Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation. These organizations offer historical and cultural programs that have significant impact in the Amarillo area. Humanities Texas aims to help these organizations remain vital in this difficult time.

According to the release, Humanities Texas Relief Grant recipients include museums, libraries, preservation organizations and heritage and cultural centers, among many others. Among all other recipients, half have annual budgets of less than $300,000, and nearly a third of the grants went to organizations in communities of 20,000 people or fewer. Grants can cover both operating and programming expenses, enabling recipients to pay overhead costs, retain staff, shift in-person programming to online and make resources available to those who depend on them for education and connection.

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to provide critical support to so many organizations across the state," said Humanities Texas Executive Director Eric Lupfer. "We will continue to seek ways to assist Texas cultural and educational institutions in surviving this crisis."

Funding for these grants is provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law on March 27, 2020.

Utility Billing to resume normal billing procedures

The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department will resume normal business practices and billing procedures on Aug. 1.

According to a news release, these procedures include account payment plans for delinquent accounts. The reinstatement for the assessment of penalties for delinquent accounts began July 1. The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department began notifying customers earlier this month of the resumption of normal business and billing procedures with related information included with their bills.

"We want to make sure residents know about the many payment options available," said Assistant City Manager Laura Storrs. "Information is being included with utility bills, and door tags will also be used to help notify those with delinquent accounts. If needed, payment plans can be set up, and Utility Billing is here to help with this process."

Customers with payment questions, delinquent accounts or wanting to set up a payment plan can contact the Utility Billing Department at (806) 378-3030. Emails can be sent to waterbill@amarillo.gov. For more information, go to billing.amarillo.gov.