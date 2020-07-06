Austin-based technology company National Instruments has closed its largest ever acquisition, the company said Monday.

The company said in June that it had agreed to acquire Israel-based data analytics company OptimalPlus. The deal was valued at $365 million, with the purchase made through a combination of cash on hand and debt.

Last month National Instruments said it was rebranding, which included shortening its name to simply NI as it shifts to providing a wider array of systems and software.

One of the largest tech employers in Central Texas, NI has long specialized in testing and measurement hardware and software systems used in a number of industries, primarily by engineers and enterprises. It employs about 2,200 local employees and 7,000 employees worldwide. The company was founded in 1976, and reported $1.4 billion in revenue in 2019.

NI’s products traditionally have served engineers, making tests and measurement hardware and software systems that can be used in a variety of systems, but the company is looking to expand this focus to include enterprise companies, especially in the aerospace, defense and government; electric and autonomous vehicles; and 5G connectivity sectors, in its customer base.

In June, president and CEO Eric Starkloff said the OptimalPlus acquisition would give NI a new strategic area of growth and ability to expand offerings. Starkloff became CEO of the company in February.

Israel-based OptimalPlus develops artificial intelligence tools for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries. Its headquarters in Israel will become an NI development center. In 2019, the company, which employs 240 people mostly in Israel, has $51 million in revenue.

"We’re confident NI’s enterprise software strategy unlocks the value of test data by embracing digital transformation and bringing it to the analog world," Starkloff said in a written statement. "OptimalPlus’ data analytics capabilities allow us to build the advanced software required by today’s modern enterprise and engineer, enabling the connection of multiple data sources across the digital thread of a product’s lifecycle to help dramatically improve quality, yield and avoid failure. We welcome the employees of OptimalPlus and look forward to collectively accelerating our long-term growth ambitions."

Starkloff also said the deal was part of an increased focus on innovation and investments to help fuel the company in the long term.