A-J Media

The United Family and March of Dimes this week celebrated the launch of the campaign to raise critical funds to improve the health of moms and babies.

Customers can help moms and babies by contributing to March of Dimes by adding a $1 donation to their total grocery bill.

The scan-tag campaign officially started Wednesday and runs through July 12 at The United Family locations in West Texas and New Mexico, according to a news release from the company.

The United Family stores include United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, and Amigos. Since 2001, The United Family and its customers have raised more than $1.1 million to support the mission of March of Dimes.