With parts of the Texas economy starting to reopen, some Austin-area home services companies say -- with an abundant amount of caution -- that they see signs of hope for their industries.

Austin-based Revent Remodeling and Construction, a home renovation service, saw a decline in business when the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread uncertainty, said company founder John Gioffre.

Gioffre, who started the company in 2018, said most of his clients are people who are making improvements to their place of residence, as opposed to those who are making renovations to sell homes on the market.

"The vast majority of our customers are people who are looking to make their dream homes," Gioffre said.

He said many of his customers opted to put off projects as health officials began ramping up warnings about the spread of COVID-19.

Gioffre said some customers asked for refunds on payments that had been made on materials, while other asked the company to leave projects unfinished.

Gioffre said he has tried to be flexible with clients during the crisis.

"I gave them the option that whatever they are comfortable with is what we will do, because the last thing that we want to do is put someone in a position during a pandemic where their contractors is now pressuring them," Gioffre said.

Gioffre said he is starting to hear back from some of the clients who are now ready to resume home improvement projects.

Gioffre said he has hired a new project manager to prepare for an increase in work as local shelter-in-place orders are gradually lifted.

"Hopefully, we’ll come out of this stronger than we were before," he said.

Raul Castillo, manager of Austin Tool, said he has seen an uptick in business in the past few weeks. He said the tool shop, which has been open for 37 years, works with many local contractors, including those in construction, as well as plumbing and electrician services.

Castillo said his shop has remained open and busy despite shelter-in-place orders, because many of his customers were allowed to continue to operate under local regulations.

"It has mostly been contractors," Castillo said. "It looks like people who have home-based projects are still a bit too scared to come out."

He said the store has been able to retain its employees despite seeing a reduction in business, due to a consistent stream of revenue coming from tool rentals for contractors and workers who conduct home-based services.

"You have a lot of people who are like, ‘I need to work. I need to put food on the table,’ So, it seems like they start trickling in," Castillo said.

Castillo said he thinks it will still take some time for the store to see its usual flow of patrons, but said he is already starting to hear from more casual customers.

"We have managed keep a good record with our customers, and that’s why they keep coming back," he said.